Sexyy Red's "SkeeYee" Crowned Song Of The Year By "Rolling Stone," She Responds

Sexyy Red has been having a truly tremendous year in music. Overall, it all started with the song "Pound Town." Furthermore, eventually, it went into the song "SkeeYee" and even "Hellcats SRTs." These songs are all massive and they are making a huge splash in the clubs, cars, and even sporting events. We even crowned her as Hip-Hop's MVP for 2023. The reason for this is quite simple. She has had the best year out of anyone in the entire genre. Which is an impressive feat considering the great year some artists have had.

Now that we are almost at the end of the year, numerous publications are putting out there songs and album lists. These lists are always highly-debated and it is rare that anyone comes to a consensus. However, Sexyy Red's "SkeeYee" is a track that everyone can agree is a pure banger. With that said, it should come as very little surprise that a publication like Rolling Stone would give the song an honor. Just yesterday, they named the song as the best hip-hop track of the year. For some, this may be divisive. For others, it is the correct choice.

Sexyy Red Accepts The Crown

Subsequently, upon learning this news, Sexyy took to social media where she had a very simple message: "Okayyyy." While many were trying to say that this is the downfall of hip-hop, others felt like this was a celebratory occasion. A relatively new artist got song of the year, and that should be celebrated. Quite frankly, Sexyy is proving that hip-hop is, indeed, in a good place. She is making fun music and she is unapologetically herself. That may not be everyone's cup of tea, but it is, in fact, resonating.

Let us know what you think of Rolling Stone and its choice, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

