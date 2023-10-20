Sexyy Red’s New Tour Setlist Revealed

Sexyy Red's Hood Hottest Princess tour is officially underway. She's taking her debut album on tour but that isn't all she's playing. She is also delivering some of the numerous high-profile collaborations she's been a part of this year. During her early tour stops she brought out some of her remixes like DaBaby's "SHAKE SUMN" and Young Nudy's "Peaches & Eggplants." She also performed her NLE Choppa collaboration "SLUT ME OUT" and her Drake team-up "Rich Baby Daddy." Check out her full setlist and remaining tour dates below.

Sexyy Red recently announced that she was pregnant with her second child, but that hasn't slowed her down. She has continued to hit the stage with her trademark energy and intensity despite the increasingly noticeable baby bump. That has caused some controversy for the rapper. Some online have called her out for twerking while pregnant, but she doesn't seem to be too bothered by it. For her pregnancy announcement, she tapped SZA to take an adorable picture together. They seem to becoming quite good friends as SZA recently brought Red out during a concert in her hometown of St. Louis.

The Songs Sexyy Red Is Playing On Tour

Sexyy Red's recent team-up with Drake and SZA is proving her most successful yet. "Rich Baby Daddy" debuted at number 11 on the Hot 100, giving the rapper her highest charting song to date. What do you think of Sexyy Red's tour setlist? Let us know in the comment section below.

Setlist:

1. “I’m The Sh*t”

2. “Sexyy”

3. “Female Gucci Mane”

4. “Chicken Chicken”

5. “Sticky Icky”

6. “I Love My Nickel”

7. “Throwin’ It”

8. “Mad at Me”

9. “Slob on My Ckat”

10. “Hood Rats”

11. “Slut Me Out”

12. “MMM HMM”

13. “Shake Yo Dreads”

14. “Born By the River”

15. “Face Down”

16. “SHAKE SUMN”

17. “Rich Baby Daddy”

18. “Peaches N Eggplants”

19. “Hellcats SRTs”

20. “Looking For The Hoes (Ain’t My Fault)”

21. “SkeeYee”

22. “Pound Town”

23. “Sexyy Walk”

Tour Dates:

10/24 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall

10/26 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

10/30 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

10/31 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

11/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

11/04 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

11/05 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

11/09 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham

11/10 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution

11/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

11/15 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

11/20 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

11/21 – Dallas, TX @ Echo Lounge & Music Hall

11/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

11/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

11/29 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore