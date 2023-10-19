Sxeyy Red Earns Her First Top 10 Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Hit With “Rich Baby Daddy”

Red teamed up with Drake and SZA for her biggest chart hit yet.

Drake's new album For All The Dogs has been a commercial blast that's left very few Billboard charts untouched. Unsurprisingly, the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Chart was basically rewritten by the project. Drake and J. Cole's Hot 100 chart-topper "First Person Shooter" also unsurprisingly turns up at the top spot on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop chart. The album also propelled one of the biggest breakout stars in all of rap music this year, Sexyy Red, to new heights on the chart.

Previously, Red has scored 4 hits on the chart with three landing in the top 40. Her breakout hit "Pound Town 2" landed at number 21 with her only top 20 hit being SkeeYee which peaked at number 17. Now she officially has a top 10 hit on the chart with her Drake and SZA collaboration "Rich Baby Daddy." The song just barely cracked the top echelon of the chart by debuting at the number 10 spot. The same song just barely missed a top 10 debut on the Hot 100 itself. "Rich Baby Daddy" came in at number 11 on this weeks Hot 100. Listen to the song that broke Red into the top 10 below.

"Rich Baby Daddy" Becomes Sexyy Red's Highest Charting Song

Sexyy Red and SZA didn't just team up for a new song, they also made a splash announcement. SZA was alongside Red in a picture posted to Instagram confirming that she was pregnant with her second child. Despite the pregnancy, she's continued to play shows and bring her trademark energy on stage.

SZA also brought out Sexyy Red on tour recently. When the R&B darling stopped by the breakout rapper's home town of St. Louis she had Red out as a guest. Fittingly, the pair broke out "Rich Baby Daddy" for the crowd and videos of the collab quickly made the rounds online. The two seem to have formed an unlikely friendship since their first collaboration. What do you think of "Rich Baby Daddy" becoming Sexyy Red's biggest chart hit so far? Let us know in the comment section below.

