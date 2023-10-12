Sexyy Red Joins SZA In St. Louis For Hometown Show

SZA is on her second run of the incredibly successful SOS tour, which recently touched down in her hometown of St. Louis, Missouri on Wednesday (October 11). Moreover, she's been having a fantastic time, so much so that she hinted at her Brooklyn show that she might do a mini-tour for SOS' deluxe, Lana. However, the TDE singer wanted to give her hometown fans a special surprise, too, and who better to tap for it than another native of the city? Furthermore, none other than Sexyy Red joined her onstage to perform their joint appearance on Drake's new album For All The Dogs, "Rich Baby Daddy." By throwing it back, screaming the lyrics alongside the crowd, and just giving off some fun-loving energy, we're sure plenty of St. Louis fans felt pretty fulfilled.

Of course, their styles are very different, but that's not as important of a factor when you're witnessing a live performance. After all, it seemed like SZA was just as excited as Sexyy Red- if not more- as they sang the infectious "hands on your knees" chorus. If nothing else, it was great to see them enjoy the show and tap into their fanbases, artistic directions, and energies. All we can hope for is that this isn't their last collab, whether onstage or on wax.

Sexyy Red Pops Out At The St. Louis SOS Show

"Thanks for holding me down and killing s**t all summer," Drake wrote of Sexyy Red's contributions to For All The Dogs. "You are the kindest most solid and I luhhhh you." "Thank u Drake for supporting me all year and letting me b apart of your amazing album," the "SkeeYee" MC had previously expressed to the Toronto titan. It's been a wild rise for her this year, and with about three months to close it out, who knows what she could do next?

Meanwhile, the "Gone Girl" superstar is still riding high off of the success of SOS while giving us more stellar material. There's a lot to celebrate when it comes to these two artists, and it seems like they're poised to keep that energy up into 2024. Let's see what they cook up! For more news and updates on SZA and Sexyy Red, stick around on HNHH.

