Drake Wants To Open For SZA In Toronto

Earlier today, SZA took to social media to announce that she had gotten sick after her last show. She said that her voice had been "shot" ever since. The songstress explained that though she truly wanted to perform, she may have no other choice but to cancel. "I wanted to let you know got sick after jersey and I’m here in Toronto taking a z pack n hella steroids . My body is semi able but my voice is shot I’m trying my best to make it tonight !!! I really need your support I don’t wanna cancel," she wrote.

Despite pleas from fans, SZA ended up canceling the show. She expressed her disappointment in a clip, promising them that she would come back sometime soon. "I'm here at the arena. I just tried to do sound check," she explained in a clip. "I sound terrible." She went on to describe how she only wants to give fans her all.

Drake Offers To Join SZA In Toronto

Though SZA's Toronto fans are surely disappointed that the show couldn't go on as planned, they could be in for a huge surprise the next time she comes around. Drake responded to her post with a comment, asking SZA to let him open for her when she finally performs in Toronto. "We gon do that sh*t together when you come back lemme open for you," he wrote. Obviously, Drake would be a welcome addition to the show, and would certainly be worth the wait for Toronto fans.

The duo is still hot off the release of Drake's first For All The Dogs single, "Slime You Out." Fans have been loving the mellow track, and would definitely appreciate seeing it live. What do you think of Drake offering to open for SZA the next time she performs in Toronto? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on SZA and Drake.

