SZA’s Sick, Toronto Show Could Be Canceled

SZA took to social media today to reveal that she got sick after a recent show, and might have to cancel her Toronto performance. She says that she's doing her best to get well ahead of the show tonight, but her voice is still on the mend. The performer shared the news on Instagram, as she says she wasn't able to get into her Twitter account.

"Toronto they won’t let me log into Twitter," she began. "But I wanted to let you know got sick after jersey and I’m here in Toronto taking a z pack n hella steroids . My body is able but my voice is shot I’m trying my best to make it tonight !!! I really need your support I don’t wanna cancel."

SZA Says She Needs Fans' Support

SZA continued, also letting fans know that if the show does go on as planned, she would need them to help her out with her performance. "If I play I would literally need you guys to sing EVERY WORD FOR ME . TELL ME WHAT U WANT ME TO DO . I’ll do it . Love you," she wrote. Though her comments section is flooded with supporters encouraging her to give her voice a rest, others are pleading for her not to cancel the show.

SZA' scheduled to perform in Brooklyn later this week before heading to the midwest. She'll then bring her SOS tour to the South for a couple of dates in Texas. Her tour is scheduled to wrap up in December with a performance at TD Garden in Boston, MA. Before closing the tour, she's set to hit notable cities like LA, Phoenix, Vegas, and more. Do you think SZA's Toronto show will go on tonight as planned? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on SZA.

