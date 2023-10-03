SZA Praises Lizzo In Spite Of Workplace Harassment Accusations

SZA and Lizzo have long been both friends and collaborators. The two are notoriously big fans of each other. They worked together on a remix of Lizzo's track "Special" earlier this year. That's why the R&B darling was probably as shocked as anyone else when a lawsuit was filed against Lizzo earlier this year with damning allegations of workplace misconduct and harassment against the singer. The "About Damn Time" singer and her team were accused of bullying dancers for their weight and race and in one now notorious incident forcing the entire team through a grueling re-audition.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, SZA talked about all kinds of different things. One thing she didn't want to address directly were the legal issues that Lizzo was facing, but she did comment on the singer herself. “I’m just saying, based on the values and the energy that I see in my friend, I just really think that she’s a beautiful person,” she began. It's not a surprise to hear as many fellow performers like Beyonce and Grimes have also spoken positively about the singer's attitude since the allegations emerged. “I just really pray that everybody recovers from this because everybody deserves to heal and feel safe and feel loved," SZA continues. Check out the entire interview below.

Read More: SZA & Future Enjoy Studio Session Together

SZA Reaffirms Her Friendship With Lizzo

SZA is capping off an absolutely massive year by performing at this winter's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour. For the first time ever fans at home will get to watch as well. A supercut of various stops on the tour will air in December highlighting some of the major artists performing.

Last week, her new album SOS achieved a major chart milestone. It passed The Weeknd's After Hours to become the longest-running #1 album in the history of Billboard's R&B Albums chart. It's another commercial milestone for an album that has been an absolute smash hit. What do you think of SZA's comments about Lizzo given the allegations she's facing? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: SZA Details Drake Fling From Over A Decade Ago

[Via]