SZA & Future Enjoy Studio Session Together

Two of hip-hop and R&B's most beloved and dominant artists right now are apparently cooking up something great for fans. Moreover, Future and SZA were recently pictured in the studio together, and it's impossible to tell what they're working on. Of course, this should be incredibly exciting because we haven't really heard these two on many tracks together. In fact, we've never heard them in a strict one-on-one capacity, so hopefully this marks their first time doing so. However, we know from previous examples that the trap titan and the soulful superstar can show off a lot of chemistry on wax.

For example, they worked together on last year's album GOD DID from DJ Khaled on the track "BEAUTIFUL." Considering the We The Best Music mogul's approach to songs, maybe you could consider that their first one-on-one collab. Technicalities aside, the more prominent and promising example of Future and SZA's kinetic energy is the song "TELEKINESIS" on UTOPIA, for which they both assisted Travis Scott with wondrous features. No matter how you slice it, it's clear that this team has a lot of potential to not just craft fan-favorite hits, but also surprise listeners with a different direction.

Future & SZA Hit The Studio Up Together

After all, "TELEKINESIS" is a bit more slow, dramatic, and sparse than your typical Future banger, so hearing what he could do in that space was a welcome skill to showcase. On the other hand, SZA fit like a glove on the lush and grand outro, but the sonic pallet is very different to what she played with on SOS, Ctrl, and other songs and projects. Another aspect to consider is their narrative contrast. How would someone like the St. Louis native handle an infamously "toxic" personality like the Atlanta lyricist's?

Regardless, there are also plenty of opportunities for this to come out promptly. For one, Hendrix has a highly anticipated album with Metro Boomin coming out, and the TDE singer is still working hard on her career. As such, hopefully we get a dynamic collaboration sooner rather than later, but we'll happily wait for as long as we need to. Stay logged into HNHH for more updates and the latest news on SZA and Future.

