SZA & Future Enjoy Studio Session Together

Could we be getting more vibes similar to “TELEKINESIS” or are these masters of their craft cooking up something unexpected?

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
SZA & Future Enjoy Studio Session Together

Two of hip-hop and R&B's most beloved and dominant artists right now are apparently cooking up something great for fans. Moreover, Future and SZA were recently pictured in the studio together, and it's impossible to tell what they're working on. Of course, this should be incredibly exciting because we haven't really heard these two on many tracks together. In fact, we've never heard them in a strict one-on-one capacity, so hopefully this marks their first time doing so. However, we know from previous examples that the trap titan and the soulful superstar can show off a lot of chemistry on wax.

For example, they worked together on last year's album GOD DID from DJ Khaled on the track "BEAUTIFUL." Considering the We The Best Music mogul's approach to songs, maybe you could consider that their first one-on-one collab. Technicalities aside, the more prominent and promising example of Future and SZA's kinetic energy is the song "TELEKINESIS" on UTOPIA, for which they both assisted Travis Scott with wondrous features. No matter how you slice it, it's clear that this team has a lot of potential to not just craft fan-favorite hits, but also surprise listeners with a different direction.

Read More: SZA’s Old Tweets About Other Artists Resurface Amid Drama With Teen Concertgoer

Future & SZA Hit The Studio Up Together

After all, "TELEKINESIS" is a bit more slow, dramatic, and sparse than your typical Future banger, so hearing what he could do in that space was a welcome skill to showcase. On the other hand, SZA fit like a glove on the lush and grand outro, but the sonic pallet is very different to what she played with on SOS, Ctrl, and other songs and projects. Another aspect to consider is their narrative contrast. How would someone like the St. Louis native handle an infamously "toxic" personality like the Atlanta lyricist's?

Regardless, there are also plenty of opportunities for this to come out promptly. For one, Hendrix has a highly anticipated album with Metro Boomin coming out, and the TDE singer is still working hard on her career. As such, hopefully we get a dynamic collaboration sooner rather than later, but we'll happily wait for as long as we need to. Stay logged into HNHH for more updates and the latest news on SZA and Future.

Read More: Offset Previews Future Collab With Kai Cenat

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.