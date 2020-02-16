illness
- MusicSZA's Sick, Toronto Show Could Be CanceledSZA says her voice is "shot."By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureSoulja Boy Confirms He Doesn’t Have Monkeypox After Posting About Virus On Social MediaThe rapper simply posted the words “Monkey Pox” on several platforms, leading followers to believe he had caught the virus.By Hayley Hynes
- TVAshton Kutcher Details Autoimmune Disorder That Left Him Unable To Fully See, Hear, & Walk For MonthsThe father of two opened up about his rare health condition on an upcoming episode of “Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge.”By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureCharlamagne Tha God "Hopes" Wendy Williams Can Bounce BackHe says he would "hate to see her go out this way" amid her show's cancelation.By Erika Marie
- LifeJustin Bieber's Facial Paralysis Caused By Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, Singer SaysThe 28-year-old was meant to perform in Toronto, but had to cancel his shows due to his illness.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureHailey Bieber Reveals She Was Hospitalized With "Stroke-Like" Blood Clot In Her BrainHailey has since made it back home and says that she's doing better.By Hayley Hynes
- GramTyrese Leans On Faith As Doctors Say There's Nothing They Can Do For His Sick MotherThe actor recently shared that his mother was in a coma after being diagnosed with pneumonia and COVID-19.By Erika Marie
- LifeKid Capri Is Battling COVID-19, Admits He's "Pretty Far From Good" On IGThe 54-year-old told his followers that he's "sick as shit" before urging them to "take care."By Hayley Hynes
- MusicWale Says He's "Extremely Sick" & Announces Social Media HiatusWale takes a break from social media as he deals with an illness.By Alex Zidel
- GramBlack Rob Sends Love To DMX From Hospital, Hip Hop Floods Social MediaAfter a video of the Bad Boy icon went viral, Hip Hop poured out love & concern for the beloved "Whoa" rapper.By Erika Marie
- MusicReggie Warren Of Legendary New Jack Swing R&B Group Troop Passes Away At 52The singer was reportedly admitted to the hospital in January and was released over the weekend to have his final moments at home.By Erika Marie
- SportsDallas Cowboys Strength Coach Markus Paul On Life Support: ReportHe reportedly fell ill and was rushed to the hospital during practice.By Erika Marie
- NewsYoung Thug Reveals That He Was Close To Dying From Liver & Kidney FailureYoung Thug shared the story while live-streaming, revealing that he was in the hospital for 17 days.By Erika Marie
- RandomPink Reveals She & Her Three-Year-Old Son Tested Positive For COVID-19Pink shared that she and her son Jameson first began exhibiting symptoms two weeks ago.By Erika Marie
- SportsRudy Gobert Dismisses Coronavirus Protocol And Gets An "Illness"Rudy Gobert really thought he was being funny.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureJameela Jamil Slams Jokes About Her Getting CoronavirusJameela Jamil is not amused by all the jokes that she'll claim to have coronavirus due to her reputation for allegedly lying about her history of health issues.By Lynn S.
- MusicElton John Ends Show Early Following Pneumonia DiagnosisElton John, battling with pneumonia, was forced to cut a concert for his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour short, in New Zealand, Saturday night.By Cole Blake