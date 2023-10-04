Drake & SZA’s “Slime You Out” Falls From First To Outside The Top 10 On The Billboard Charts

Drake is going to be dropping a brand-new album on Friday. For All The Dogs is a project that has been teased for quite some time at this point. However, we don't actually know much about it. There hasn't been a tracklist for the project, and we also don't have a features list. Overall, there is even confusion about whether or not "Search & Rescue" will be on the album. Fans are split as to whether or not they even want it, but we digress.

What is for certain about this album, is that the song "Slime You Out" will definitely be on the tracklist. This song dropped a few weeks ago and it features the likes of SZA. The length 5-minute ballad was an immediate hit among fans, even it got criticized by Charlamagne Tha God. Subsequently, the song ended up becoming the number one track on the Billboard charts. It was a massive achievement, especially with the lack of hip-hop on the charts this year. Unfortunately, the song has experienced a major fall-off.

Drake & SZA Lose Out To Doja Cat

In the latest Billboard update, "Slime You Out" went all the way from first to 12th. Yes, that is correct, the song with Drake and SZA is now outside of the top 10. This is surprising especially when you consider how SZA has dominated the Billboard charts this year. As for who took number one from Drake? Well, it was actually none other than Doja Cat. Her song "Paint The Town Red" is back at number one, and we're sure she is enjoying the success right now.

With For All The Dogs dropping very soon, it is likely that the artist will have another number one hit on his hands. His albums always chart extremely well, and we imagine every single song will end up on the Top 100 in one form or another. Let us know your thoughts on "Slime You Out," in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world.

