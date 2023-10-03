Drake Matches Nails With Fan, Much To Her Delight

Drake has a big week ahead of him. As many fans are already aware, For All The Dogs is coming out on Friday. Overall, this could very well be the biggest album of the entire year. In fact, it doesn't even feel real at this point. Sure, Drizzy himself has confirmed the album's release, but there is still a fear that the project could end up being delayed again. That would be a huge hardship for fans, but for now, everyone is keeping their hopes up for what should be an amazing body of work.

In the midst of this album rollout, Drake has been on tour. This tour has been a huge success for him, and it continues to be fantastic. Although some have complained about his stage presence, others have been delighted with the history Drizzy takes his fans through. Additionally, he has done a great job of bringing out special guests, all while interacting with his fans. Speaking of fan interaction, he had one fan rushing to TikTok after getting to hold hands for just a brief moment.

Drake With The Blue Nails

In case you are wondering why they held hands, the explanation is actually quite simple. As you can see in the video above, Drake and the woman both had matching nails. The megastar's were painted in a vibrant color of blue that matched up perfectly with the fan. This was an incredibly wholesome moment, and while some people are trying to go after Drake for painting his nails, it is pretty clear that he does not care. He is doing what he wants, and you can't help but appreciate him for that.

