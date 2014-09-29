opener
- MusicDrake Wants To Open For SZA In Toronto"We gon do that sh*t together," Drake told SZA.By Caroline Fisher
- ViralFans Find Drake Fan Who Threw Him 36G Bra, Lil Yachty Opens Show In MSGDon't let Drake get her number.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSheryl Lee Ralph To Open For Rihanna At Super Bowl LVIISheryl Lee Ralph will be opening for Rihanna at Super Bowl LVII.By Cole Blake
- ReviewsJustin Bieber Big Tour First Night: Young Thug Is Slightly Lit While MGK Is All The Way TurntMGK brought the heat while Young Thug just kept us warm. By Chantilly Post
- MusicDrake & Tory Lanez Announce Opening Act For "Assassination Vacation" TourBaka Not Nice will be joining Drake & Tory Lanez in the United Kingdom.By Alex Zidel
- ReviewsAnderson .Paak's "ABC World Tour" Bridges All The Necessary GapsBuoyed by his Grammy Win, Anderson .Paak brings Joy and community to NYC.By Vince Rick
- MusicJuice WRLD To Bring Ski Mask The Slump God On "Death Race" TourJuice WRLD announces the "Death Race For Love" tour and merch collaboration with Lyrical Lemonade and Vlone.By Devin Ch
- MusicEminem Taps Logic & Sheck Wes To Open At Hawaii ConcertEminem has chosen his supporting players. By Mitch Findlay
- SportsLeBron James Wowed By Lonzo Ball's Speedy Recovery From His Knee InjuryLonzo Ball has been ruled out for the team's preseason opener against the Nuggets.By Devin Ch
- MusicGucci Mane Announces "Unusual Suspects" Tour With DJ Carnage & SmokepurppGucci Mane shared the promo poster for "Unusual Suspects" filled with all the tour stops and dates.By Devin Ch
- MusicSantigold Says Lauryn Hill Yanked Her From Tour Without Giving Proper NoticeLauryn Hill reportedly snubbed both Nas and Santigold as openers for "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 20th Anniversary Tour."By Devin Ch
- SportsArizona Cardinals Sign David Johnson To 3-Year $39 Million ExtensionArizona Cardinal David Johnson scores the 3rd most lucrative deal at the running back position.By Devin Ch
- SportsPittsburgh Steelers Won't Remove Franchise Tag Or Trade Le'Veon Bell: ReportDoes Pittsburgh's window for an NFL championships hinge on Le'Veon Bell's return?By Devin Ch
- SportsColts' Andrew Luck Admits He Aggravated His Recovery In A Snowboarding AccidentColts' QB Andrew Luck admits to "foul play" during his recovery. By Devin Ch
- SportsLe'Veon Bell "No Shows" Pittsburgh Steelers' 1st Practice Of 2018 NFL SeasonLe'Veon Bell continues to defy the Pittsburgh Steelers' franchise tag.By Devin Ch
- SportsNIck Foles Expected To Start The Philadelphia Eagles' Season OpenerThings are trending in the right direction for Wentz, Foles and the Eagles' faithful.By Devin Ch
- MusicCardi B Will Kick Off 2018 MTV VMAs For First Gig Since PregnancyCardi B is returning on the biggest stage of the summer months.By Devin Ch
- SportsMarshawn Lynch Leisurely Sits During National Anthem In Preseason OpenerWould you expect any less?By Devin Ch
- SportsPaul Pogba Appointed Manchester United's Captain By Jose MourinhoMourinho sends a strong message to his squad.By Devin Ch
- MusicWill Smith Watches Like A Proud Dad As Jaden Smith Opens "KOD" TourThe Smith boys have come a long way since "After Earth."By Mitch Findlay
- MusicAriana Grande Gives Her Fans A Birthday Present With "Raindrops" Video TeaserAriana Grande previews a new track off "Sweetener."By Matthew Parizot
- Movies"Avengers: Infinity War" Notches U.S. Opening Weekend Record"Avengers: Infinity War" passes Star Wars for All-Time domestic weekend record.By Devin Ch
- NewsKid Cudi Tells Crowd To "Suck My Dick" At OutKast's "ATLast" ShowKid Cudi lashes out the crowd during his "ATLast" performance.By Rose Lilah