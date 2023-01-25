Sheryl Lee Ralph will be opening for Rihanna during her performance at Super Bowl LVIl. Before the start of the game, Ralph will be singing “Lift Every Voice And Sing” prior to kickoff.

“Come on now. Don’t you ever give up on you baby!” Lee wrote in an announcement on her social media pages. “I’ll be singing Lift Every Voice and Sing at Super Bowl LVII – See you there.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Rihanna has kept most details regarding her highly-anticipated performance quiet for now. However, it’s possible that A$AP Rocky could be joining her on stage considering their relationship.

When asked about Rihanna’s performance during an interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe, Rocky expressed his excitement.

“The Super Bowl is huge, and her being the creative she is, she going to bring it, man,” he teased. “I’m so glad that my lady’s back making music again and whatnot, and getting back out there. It’s just incredible.”

A number of other stars have expressed their excitement at Rihanna’s selection as the next Super Bowl Halftime performer.

When she first made the announcement, Jay-Z said: “[She] is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn. A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment.”

One voice who has been less optimistic as of late, which has caused quite a controversy, is Stephen A. Smith.

Super Bowl LVII is set to kick off on Sunday, February 12.

Super Bowl LVII is set to kick off on Sunday, February 12.

Someone wake me up from this dream! I’ll be singing Lift Every Voice and Sing at Super Bowl LVII – See you there. @nfl @nflonfox @rocnation 📺: #SBLVII 2.12.23 on FOX pic.twitter.com/mo31Zz8HdC — sheryl lee ralph (@thesherylralph) January 24, 2023

