After voicing his opinion about this year’s Super Bowl halftime show, Stephen A. Smith is once again talking about Rihanna and Beyoncé. Recently, Smith incurred the wrath of Rihanna’s fans when he visited Sherri and compared the Fenty star to Bey.

“Ladies and gentlemen, she’s a lot of things,” Smith said as he referenced Rihanna. “She’s spectacular, actually. And congratulations on new mamahood.” He added, “There’s one thing she’s not: she ain’t Beyoncé.”

The backlash was swift, and Smith soon issued a public apology of sorts to Rihanna.

“I meant it as no disrespect to Rihanna. I know she’s phenomenal, and she’s my sister,” he further shared. “Nothing but love for her, but Beyoncé is my sister, too.”

The public accused Smith of unnecessarily pitting the two stars—and their fanbases—against each other. He answered his critics while on The Breakfast Club.

“I think that Beyoncé might be the greatest female performer of all time,” said Smith. “That’s how I feel about her.”

Singers Beyonce (L) and Rihanna attend the Gucci and Roc Nation Pre-GRAMMY brunch held at Soho House on February 12, 2011 in West Hollywood, California.

“I think Rihanna’s fantastic. Now, you agree, fine. You disagree? Fine. How we get to the point, ‘Why he gotta pit two Black women…’ Really?! I just can’t be a fan of both? But I prefer Beyoncé over Rihanna. That’s a crime! I didn’t know that.”

Charlamagne Tha God brought up Smith previously getting into trouble for comparing Ayesha Curry and Savannah James. The ladies are the wives of NBA stars Steph Curry and LeBron James, respectively.

Smith had an answer for that, as well. Check out what he had to say in the clip above.

[via]