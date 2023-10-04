SZA Has To Cancel Toronto Show Due To Illness

Earlier today, SZA gave fans expecting to see her in Toronto tonight quite a shock. Because she was having trouble logging into Twitter, she took to Instagram to share that she was sick. "I wanted to let you know got sick after jersey and I’m here in Toronto taking a z pack n hella steroids . My body is semi able but my voice is shot I’m trying my best to make it tonight !!! I really need your support I don’t wanna cancel," she told fans in her caption. That sparked hundreds of responses from fans debating whether she should reschedule the show or try and push through it.

Even though she was seemingly trying her best to put on a show, ultimately it didn't work out. Whether it was because she was feeling too bad or because she couldn't sing, her concert in Toronto was cancelled. In the announcement she promises her fans that she will be back but no immediate rescheduling plan was made public. Check out the official announcement she shared below.

SZA Cancels Toronto Show But Promises To Be Back

Recently, SZA and Drake teamed up for the very first time on a new single. The track was called "Slime You Out" and immediately shot all the way up to the number one spot on the Hot 100. The achievement made her the only artist to find herself at the number one spot on the top 100 this year. BTS member Jung Kook could potentially come for that title if he can debut his new single "3D" with Jack Harlow at the top spot.

Unfortunately it didn't stick there and fell all the way outside the top 10 to number 12. It isn't all bad news for SZA though as the song falling allowed her track "Snooze" to rise up to its peak of number 2. Between "Snooze" and "Kill Bill" she's had two of the biggest hit songs of the year already. What do you think of SZA being forced to cancel her concert due to sickness? Let us know in the comment section below.

