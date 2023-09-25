Drake And SZA’s “Slime You Out” Grabs The Number One Spot On The Hot 100

For just the second time this year, a rap song is number one on the Hot 100. Following a drought for the genre that lasted over a year, Doja Cat hit the top of the charts with her song "Paint The Town Red" a few weeks ago. But now, Drake and SZA's new collaboration "Slime You Out" has become the first rap song to debut at number one in 2023. Drake himself almost ended the drought earlier this year when his song "Search & Rescue" reached number two on the chart. The achievement comes entangled with a number of major chart milestones for both the rapper himself and the genre.

After a year where the top of the charts have been dominated by country music, rap, and R&B songs now occupy the top three spots. Behind "Slime You Out" is Doja's "Paint The Town Red" which stayed put at number 2 in its seventh week on the charts. Behind that is SZA's SOS single "Snooze" which reached a new peak of number 3 after nearly 10 months on the charts. "Slime You Out" is the second time SZA has hit number one on the Hot 100, following her song "Kill Bill" topping the charts earlier this year. She's the first artist to top the charts with two different songs this year. For Drake, it's his 12th number one, something no other rapper has ever achieved.

Drake And SZA Top The Hot 100 With New Single

Drake is now in a three-way tie with The Supremes and Madonna for the sixth most #1 songs on the Hot 100 in the chart's decorated history. Only Michael Jackson, Rihanna, Mariah Carey, and The Beatles have scored more number ones than the "Search & Rescue" rapper.

"Slime You Out" is the lead single for Drake's upcoming new album For All The Dogs. He's been teasing the project all summer and it's expected to be released next month. What do you think of Drake and SZA's new song debuting at the number-one spot on the Hot 100? Let us know in the comment section below.

