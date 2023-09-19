Drake Shows Love To Houston While Promising “Another Classic” During Concert

If you recall the early days of Drake's career, you know that Bun B and Houston were instrumental to his rise to superstardom. As such, he always makes sure to show the city the same love that they've shown him, and now we know that said respect fuels him to drop the best music possible. Moreover, as you probably know, the Toronto native recently delayed his highly anticipated album For All The Dogs to an early October release. During a show in H-Town, part of his It's All A Blur tour with 21 S*vage, he spoke to the crowd about their history and the upcoming project.

"They say I'm from Toronto, Canada, but we might have to check the hospital records," Drake remarked to the thousands of cheering fans. "'Cause y'all show me too much love in the H-Town, I love y'all for real. I got my album coming out for y'all October 6. I know I pushed it back, but it's for good reason. 'Cause I'm trying to represent for the H-Town like I always do. Another classic on the way."

Drake Has "Another Classic" On The Way, He Tells His Second Home

Of course, even with no new information being revealed here, this is still enough to hype fans up even more for For All The Dogs. What's more is that this was the 36-year-old's second show in Houston, the first of which welcomed special guest Johnny Manziel. The Texas-born quarterback had the whole crowd going wild, and it's one of many examples of Drake acknowledging his strong bond with the city. If not that, then he's paying Bun B a visit to his Trill Burgers restaurant in H-Town, always giving one of his mentors his flowers.

Meanwhile, It's All A Blur will likely continue to yield special moments, guests, performances, and more during its trek. There are only a few shows left, as things wrap up just a few days after For All The Dogs drops in Columbus, Ohio. We'll see what else OVO and Slaughter Gang have in store to finish their journey with fireworks. On that note, stay up to date on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Drake.

