Drake Labels Himself A “Hate Survivor” In IG Post Showing Tour’s Success

As popular and acclaimed as Drizzy is, it’s still hard to keep the haters out of his head- but that just motivates him to keep going.

As one of the biggest artists in the world, Drake is no stranger to haters in his life and career, and has surpassed all their expectations. Moreover, he briefly remarked on the amount of criticism thrown his way in his latest IG post. The Toronto MC recapped some wild snaps from his It's All A Blur tour with 21 S*vage, including one with his recent special guest French Montana. "I am a Hate Survivor," he declared in the post's caption, and it's fitting for such an opulent set of pictures. With all the success, conversation, and praise that Drizzy's been drumming up as of late, the hate feels nonexistent.

However, anyone familiar with the OVO mogul's career knows that the haters have always been there. From his early days fusing rap, R&B, and pop, many refused to take him seriously in the hip-hop game despite his high profile and co-signs. Further into Drake's career, discussion often centers around his discography, which many fans believe took a big dip after 2016 or so. Either way, neither train will stop: the 36-year-old will keep dominating, and the haters will keep making their points.

Drake Is A "Hate Survivor," He Claims

Still, a recent situation also shows how Drake often gets some backlash for his music, actions, or otherwise. For example, Halle Berry recently blasted him for not honoring her denial of his request to use a slimed-up picture of hers as promotional art for his new SZA-assisted single "Slime You Out." Sure, the 6 God didn't end up using that cover on streaming services, but it still spread around the media like wildfire. As such, it's understandable that it still feels like an official cover for the actress, even if technicalities get in the way.

Meanwhile, with For All The Dogs soon to come, many fans hope that this will be a killer release that silences the doubters. It's clear that he's always in that zone regardless of what he's putting out, whether from a commercial or artistic standpoint. What's often left up to debate is whether he succeeds, and since he's still one of the biggest artists in the world, it's hard to deny that victory. For more news and the latest updates on Drake, log back into HNHH.

Gabriel Bras Nevares
