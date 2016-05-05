survivor
- MusicDrake Labels Himself A "Hate Survivor" In IG Post Showing Tour's SuccessAs popular and acclaimed as Drizzy is, it's still hard to keep the haters out of his head- but that just motivates him to keep going.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicR. Kelly Survivor Says He Assaulted Her After Discovering His Aaliyah Sex TapeThe revelations came in the final four chapters of the "Surviving R. Kelly" docuseries, which air on January 2nd and 3rd on Lifetime.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GramGabrielle Union Discusses The PTSD She Battles With As A Rape SurvivorGabrielle Union described the PTSD she deals with from being a survivor of sexual assault in a lengthy post on Instagram.By Cole Blake
- TVBlack "Survivor" Contestants Expose Show’s Racial StereotypesBlack contestants on the popular reality show "Survivor" are speaking out. By Madusa S.
- Gram"Supergirl" Melissa Benoist Reveals "I Am A Survivor Of Domestic Violence"Bravery on and off the screen.By Arielle London
- Music50 Cent Connects With Slim 400 After Both Were Shot 9 Times50 Cent reaches out to a fellow survivor of gun violence. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentTracy Morgan Hosts ESPYs To Help Raise Money For Cancer ResearchThe comedian wants to use his opportunity to give back.By Erika Marie
- MusicMadonna Slammed For "God Control" Video By Pulse Nightclub Shooting SurvivorMadonna takes aim at anti-gun control laws in the "God Control" video which depicts the 2016 Pulse Nightclub Shooting.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentTracy Morgan's Collision Survivor Speaks On Accident: "He Was The One Who Hit Me!"The other driver in the Tracy Morgan collision speaks.By Aida C.
- MusicKodak Black Planned On Donating Rolling Loud Check To Parkland Shooting VictimKodak Black was planning a special night for the family of Meadow Pollack.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentNipsey Hussle Shooting Victim Released From Jail: ReportThe Marathon continues for Nipsey Hussle Shooting victim, Kerry Lathan. By Aida C.
- Society19-Year-Old Parkland Shooting Survivor Sydney Aiello Dead By SuicideRest in peace, Sydney Aiello. By Chantilly Post
- MusicR. Kelly's Former Stylist Quizzed By Homeland Security In "Human Trafficking" ProbeKash Howard still has ties with several of R.Kelly's ex-girlfriends.By Devin Ch
- MusicAnother R. Kelly Accuser Details Abuse While Interning At Record LabelYet another survivor has come forward. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentR. Kelly's Alleged Victim Lisa Van Allen Visits "Red Table Talk" & Talks Underage Threesomes"I did it, and then he wanted another one and another one, and that's when it was like 'Uh oh.' "By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentAmber Rose Shares Choice Words For Anyone Who Thinks Bill Cosby Is Innocent: "FOH!""Shame the rapist, not the Survivors."By Chantilly Post
- SocietyEmma Gonzalez Is Trademarking A Slogan For A Possible Merch LineKanye West's hero is taking it to the next level. By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicJustin Timberlake Visits Santa Fe High School Shooting Survivor In The HospitalThe worldwide pop phenomenon is hoping to spread some joy in the midst of this crisis. By David Saric
- SocietyRape Survivor Awarded $1 Billion In Historic Jury DecisionThe jury demanded a record-breaking payout. By Matthew Parizot
- EntertainmentDr. Phil's Sister-In-Law Has Died 17 Years After Surviving Acid AttackShe would have been 69 this year. By David Saric
- TVStudent Who Survived Florida High School Shooting Urges Stricter Gun ControlThe student is adamant that congress ends this ceaseless crisis.
By David Saric
- SportsAly Raisman Poses Nude For "Sports Illustrated" "Being a survivor is nothing to be ashamed of."By Chantilly Post
- Original Content#TBT: Early Beyonce SinglesRevisit Beyonce's best singles from "Dangerously in Love," "B'day," and her Destiny's Child days.By Danny Schwartz