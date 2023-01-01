Damning accusations and anecdotes concerning R. Kelly’s history of abuse still shook audiences years after its initial revelation. Moreover, many of these came as part of Surviving R. Kelly, a docuseries by Dream Hampton and journalist Jim DeRogatis. Surviving R. Kelly: The Final Chapter is the final four-part segment of this documentary. Also, it airs for two consecutive nights on January 2nd and 3rd and contains more pained testimonies from victims. One of the most worrisome stories detailed how R. Kelly assaulted a survivor after she discovered his Aaliyah sex tape.

Singer R. Kelly (C) appears at a hearing before Judge Lawrence Flood at Leighton Criminal Court Building, on June 26, 2019. – Prosecutors turned over a DVD allegedly showing Kelly having sex with an underage victim. (Photo by E. Jason Wambsgans / POOL / AFP) (Photo credit should read E. JASON WAMBSGANS/AFP via Getty Images)

Survivor Ebonié Doyle shared her experiences with DeRogatis in November of 2021, and her story is in The Final Chapter. In it, she talks about how she first became acquainted with the R&B singer and how his mistreatment developed.

“I was 16 years old when I met Rob in 1993. My friends and I went to a show, and he was there with other artists, and I just remember his voice was just amazing,” she remarked. “After the show, my girlfriend and I were waiting outside, we were ready to go to our cars, and a limousine pulls up.”

Then, she said, Kelly invited them to his hotel room, and went on to be involved in Doyle’s personal life. She said he would have his tour bus wait outside of her high school for her, and even went to her graduation. After her mother kicked her out of the house for seeing him, Doyle moved in with the 55-year-old.

Free R Kelly is something that never should be trending



I was a junior at one of the high schools he would go to as grown ass man



& the girl in the video that got exposed was a freshman at that same school



Kelly is a predator & pedo, a hurt person that hurt others



There is — Anthony V. Clark (@anthonyvclark20) December 29, 2022

While with Kelly, she stated, she found that he was “really controlling … certain things sexually he liked his way.” The star made her arch her back for “literally hours” so it would be to his liking. Also, she confessed that R. Kelly denied claims that he had a relationship with an underage Aaliyah, which took a darker turn.

“I see this basket full of tapes, and I’m like, ‘Well, maybe I’ll just grab one of these tapes, and let me go in the other rooms and see if there’s a VHS so I can watch a movie,’ because I was bored,” she expressed. “That’s when I discovered that he’d been lying to me about Aaliyah.

“The tape that I put in was of him and Aaliyah together,” she continued. “What I saw on that tape was he and Aaliyah being intimate. They were on the tour bus, and everything that I had asked him was confirmed on the tape.”

When Kelly returned home, an argument over the tape ensued, during which he pushed Doyle down the stairs, leaving her in shock.

“That shake sent me down flights of stairs, and I just laid there. I just froze. That was the moment where I realized [how] to pick and choose my battles.

“Like, I loved him … I love [Kelly],” she went on. “He’s still important to me. And so, he’s not some horrible man to me. And I don’t want people to think that,” Doyle tells her pal. “I just wish that he would get the help he needs. Like, he’s not a bad person, he just does bad things. Does that make [sense]?”

What do you think of these disturbing revelations about R. Kelly? Let us know in the comments down below. Also, as always, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest in the R. Kelly saga.

[via]