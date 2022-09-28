R. Kelly Ordered To Pay Sexual Abuse Victims $300K For Herpes & Psychological Treatment
R. Kelly will have to cough up $300K to cover his sexual abuse victims treatment for STDs and psychological harm.
R. Kelly’s bank account is drying up after a judge ordered him to cough up six-figures to his sexual abuse victims.
A federal judge in Brooklyn ruled on Wednesday that the singer will have to cough up $300K to one of his sexual abuse victims for treatment towards herpes and psychological treatment.
Kelly’s conviction in New York already sent him to prison but the latest update from the judge details the monetary punishment he’s facing. A victim named “Jane” must receive $300K from Kellz to cover treatment for STDs and psychological help due to the trauma she suffered. A judge issued a similar order for another victim named “Stephanie.” However, the judge didn’t set a number yet. A judge also denied a third victim restitution.
A judge handed down a 30-year sentence to R. Kelly this year in the federal New York case.
Kelly was also convicted in another federal case in Chicago where he was accused of similar sex crimes. However, the case also surrounded the 2008 child pornography trial, where he was accused of obstruction.
There’s a good chance R. Kelly will have to cough up even more money for the victims in the Chicago case, though a judge hasn’t determined how much.
Kelly’s recent court filings revealed that he is down on cash these days. Earlier this month, a judge ruled to seize $27K out of his commissary account, leaving the singer with only $500. The amount seized from his commissary will be distributed among his victims.