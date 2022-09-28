R. Kelly’s bank account is drying up after a judge ordered him to cough up six-figures to his sexual abuse victims.

A federal judge in Brooklyn ruled on Wednesday that the singer will have to cough up $300K to one of his sexual abuse victims for treatment towards herpes and psychological treatment.

CHICAGO, IL – MARCH 22: Singer R. Kelly appears in court for a hearing to request that he be allowed to travel to Dubai at the Leighton Criminal Court Building on March 22, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. R. Kelly appeared before a judge to request permission to travel to Dubai to perform in concerts. (Photo by E. Jason Wambsgans-Pool/Getty Images)

Kelly’s conviction in New York already sent him to prison but the latest update from the judge details the monetary punishment he’s facing. A victim named “Jane” must receive $300K from Kellz to cover treatment for STDs and psychological help due to the trauma she suffered. A judge issued a similar order for another victim named “Stephanie.” However, the judge didn’t set a number yet. A judge also denied a third victim restitution.

A judge handed down a 30-year sentence to R. Kelly this year in the federal New York case.

Kelly was also convicted in another federal case in Chicago where he was accused of similar sex crimes. However, the case also surrounded the 2008 child pornography trial, where he was accused of obstruction.

CHICAGO, IL – SEPTEMBER 17: Singer R. Kelly turns to leave after appearing at a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on September 17, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Kelly is facing multiple sexual assault charges and is being held without bail. (Photo by Antonio Perez – Pool via Getty Images)

There’s a good chance R. Kelly will have to cough up even more money for the victims in the Chicago case, though a judge hasn’t determined how much.

Kelly’s recent court filings revealed that he is down on cash these days. Earlier this month, a judge ruled to seize $27K out of his commissary account, leaving the singer with only $500. The amount seized from his commissary will be distributed among his victims.

