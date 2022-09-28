restitution
- CrimeCarlee Russell To Pay $18K In Restitution, Found Guilty For Fake KidnappingRussell could spend up to a year in jail.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicR. Kelly & UMG Ordered To Pay $500K In Victim Restitution From RoyaltiesA judge garnished the singer's royalties in order to pay outstanding debts to victims of his crimes, which Universal Music Group withheld.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicPooh Shiesty Ordered To Pay Shooting Victims $156K In RestitutionThis new order from court authorities stems from his involvement in a 2020 shootout.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- CrimeR. Kelly Ordered To Pay Sexual Abuse Victims $300K For Herpes & Psychological TreatmentR. Kelly will have to cough up $300K to cover his sexual abuse victims treatment for STDs and psychological harm. By Aron A.