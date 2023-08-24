R. Kelly & UMG Ordered To Pay $500K In Victim Restitution From Royalties

It seems like, despite R. Kelly’s failure to comply with victim restitution, the court is still able to get the money victims deserve. Moreover, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, a judge signed an order into effect that garnished $500K from the convicted singer’s royalties amid his twenty-year prison sentence for sex crimes. Apparently, Universal Music Group held a lot of his royalties and hadn’t yet paid this amount in victim restitution, for which legal authorities had to intervene. In addition, reports suggest that much of these unpaid royalties stem from the R&B artist’s older hits that UMG hadn’t cashed in yet. Specifically, the company has over $567K in royalties.

Furthermore, this would cover R. Kelly’s outstanding debt of $506,950.26 to victims- and then some. Of course, these royalties mostly relate to his past material because, when it comes to new music, the Chicago native did not see a lot of success. Labels and imprints quickly dropped him among his trials and controversies. Regardless, many fans still hold on to his classics and big tracks, and even with all of this legal reckoning in mind, they still hold a lot of weight for listeners.

R. Kelly In Court

CHICAGO, IL – SEPTEMBER 17: Singer R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on September 17, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Kelly is facing multiple sexual assault charges and is being held without bail. (Photo by Antonio Perez – Pool via Getty Images)

In fact, the 56-year-old’s chances of ever returning to the musical realm seem quite slim. While many support him in terms of still listening to and praising his music, they also acknowledge that things are too far gone. Dame Dash is one of many industry titans who spoke on the R. Kelly situation and thought justice came to light. “I think he’s where he belongs,” the Roc-A-Fella affiliate explained. “I know Aaliyah, so I know what he did, I can’t be objective about that, you know what I’m saying? But he definitely seemed like he needed some help.

“I couldn’t believe [Jay-Z] did a project with R. Kelly knowing that he had r*ped my girl,” he added. “I was like, ‘Just don’t put my name on that, I don’t want no money from that. If it is, put it to Aaliyah foundation.’ Like, they did this s**t twice.” For more news and the latest updates on R. Kelly, come back to HNHH.

