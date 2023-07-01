Dame Dash Believes R. Kelly Is Where He Belongs For Grooming Aaliyah

During a recent appearance on the That’s F***ed Up podcast, Roc-A-Fella cofounder Dame Dash spoke a lot about Aaliyah. One instance was how he and Jay-Z initially fought for her heart, which was a strange anecdote to cover considering the context around another comment. Moreover, the music executive remarked on the R. Kelly situation and said that he deserves his current prison sentence for grooming the late singer. Of course, he also made it clear that given that they were together, he can’t necessarily be an objective voice on the matter. Still, the 52-year-old believes that Kelly is getting what he deserves right now.

“I think he’s where he belongs,” Dame Dash expressed. “I know Aaliyah, so I know what he did, I can’t be objective about that, you know what I’m saying? But he definitely seemed like he needed some help.” Furthermore, according to Dash, she apparently told him to “leave it alone” when he tried to get involved in the situation and set the record straight. According to rumors, R. Kelly’s abuse of Aaliyah was long and complex, as they allegedly got married when she was 15 and Kelly changed the legal docs to falsely indicate she was 18.

Dame Dash’s Reflections On R. Kelly & Aaliyah

However, Dash’s ire isn’t just directed towards the disgraced R&B singer, as other people in his circle knew what was going on. “I couldn’t believe [Jay-Z] did a project with R. Kelly knowing that he had r*ped my girl,” Dame Dash continued. “I was like, ‘Just don’t put my name on that, I don’t want no money from that. If it is, put it to Aaliyah foundation.’ Like, they did this s**t twice.” Apparently, this was one of the reasons for which they fell out.

Meanwhile, Demetrius Smith, R. Kelly’s former personal assistant, reportedly admitted to helping manipulate these documents. Not only that, but he claims that he attended the wedding and that Aaliyah was pregnant at the time. They annulled the marriage, the story goes, and Kelly is in prison for 30 years on charges of child sex crimes, racketeering, and sex trafficking. For more news and the latest updates on Dame Dash, log back into HNHH.

