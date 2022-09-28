r kelly
- MusicTinashe Says She Felt Forced To Release Chris Brown And R. Kelly CollabsTinashe emphasized her discomfort and embarrassment having music with the two artists.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicR. Kelly & UMG Ordered To Pay $500K In Victim Restitution From RoyaltiesA judge garnished the singer's royalties in order to pay outstanding debts to victims of his crimes, which Universal Music Group withheld.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicProsecutors Seek R. Kelly's Funds Held By UMG And Sony MusicProsecutors say the money will help to pay R. Kelly's victims.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicR. Kelly Victim Gets Priority Access To His Royalty FundThe incarcerated singer's label fund was reportedly valued at $1.5 million in 2020.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- CrimeR. Kelly's Lawyers Claim He's Unfairly Targeted, Cite Elvis Presley Dating 14-Year-Old WifeThe disgraced singer's legal team also brought up David Bowie in their argument and asked for a sentence of 11 years in his Chicago case. By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- AnticsWoman Claims To Be R. Kelly & Aaliyah's Biological DaughterMany people are already dismissing these claims after she posted a video expressing that she wants to share her story.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureR. Kelly Cases: Chicago Prosecutor Drops Sex Abuse Charges In State CaseWhile the cost was a factor in the prosecutor's decision, she also believes that justice was served with two convictions.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsR. Kelly Confirms He Didn't Have A Child With Joycelyn SavageSpeaking over the phone from jail, the disgraced singer also denies the recent rumors.By Isaac Fontes
- Pop CultureFetty Wap, R. Kelly, Ghislaine Maxwell & More Get Christmas Meals In JailSome big names who are currently serving time will be fed a holiday-themed feast on Christmas Day.By Isaac Fontes
- Pop CultureR. Kelly's Manager Sentenced To One Year In PrisonDonnell Russell received the sentence on Monday for his role in a shooting threat made at the premiere of "Surviving R. Kelly" docuseries.By Isaac Fontes
- CrimeR. Kelly's Team Says His Master Recordings Were Stolen, Might Be Linked To "I Admit It"The singer's team believe the theft is tied to the unauthorized release of "I Admit It." By Aron A.
- MusicBow Wow Asks Fans If He Should Perform R. Kelly CollabHe's leaving this controversial choice up to the public.By Erika Marie
- CrimeR. Kelly Ordered To Pay Sexual Abuse Victims $300K For Herpes & Psychological TreatmentR. Kelly will have to cough up $300K to cover his sexual abuse victims treatment for STDs and psychological harm. By Aron A.