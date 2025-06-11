R Kelly Demands Immediate Release Due To Alleged Prison Murder Plot

R Kelly alleges that authorities offered to release a terminally ill Aryan Brotherhood member in exchange for killing him.

R Kelly is currently behind bars for various serious criminal charges, and according to the disgraced singer, his life could allegedly be in danger. TMZ reports that his team has filed an emergency motion, asking that he be released from prison immediately. Legal documents obtained by the outlet show that Kelly's team claims to have evidence outling an alleged murder-for-hire plot involving prison officials and one of his fellow inmates.

The inmate in question is Mikeal Glenn Stine, a terminally ill Aryan Brotherhood gang leader. In a sworn statement submitted by Kelly's team, Stine alleges that authorities offered to release him if he murdered the Chicago-born performer.

Allegedly, the plan would involve Stine killing Kelly, getting charged for it, and officals ultimately burying the case. Stine alleges that an official told him he could be transferred after the murder and allowed to escape.

When Is R Kelly Getting Released?
R Kelly Appears In Court in Chicago For Status Hearing
Singer R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on September 17, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Kelly is facing multiple sexual assault charges and is being held without bail. (Photo by Antonio Perez - Pool via Getty Images)

Allegedly, Stine considered carrying out the crime back in March, but decided to back out at the last minute. Instead, he decided to let Kelly know about the alleged offer personally. Reportedly, Stine is willing to take a polygraph test and testify.

Kelly's team alleges that Stine's decision didn't come without a cost. Allegedly, a different member of the Aryan Brotherhood has now been ordered to kill both Stine and Kelly. The incarcerated artist has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review the case.

In 2021, R Kelly was convicted of racketeering and sex trafficking charges. The following year, he was convicted of more crimes involving child pornography and enticing minors for sex. He's currently serving a 30-year sentence, meaning his scheduled release date is December 21, 2045. He will be almost 79 years old.

