R Kelly Statute Of Limitations Appeal Gets Rejected By Supreme Court

Kelly's latest attempt fails.

About two and a half months ago, disgraced R&B act R Relly filed an appeal to the Supreme Court for his federal sex crimes. Him and his attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, were making the statute of limitations argument. As we said previously, they pointed to the PROTECT Act of 2003 and how it's not applicable. Bonjean presented to prosecutors that the act has no clause explicitly stating that Kelly should have been charged for his alleged actions based on them occurring in the 1990s.

The court responded back with the fact that the PROTECT Act extends the statute of limitations indefinitely for alleged crimes committed post 2003. Back then, the Supreme Court said it would take a little while to come to a decision. Well, that time is now, according to HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED and Yahoo! News. For R Kelly, he looks to be in no-man's-land, as they have decided to reject this appeal.

R Kelly Looks To Be Done After Latest Appeal

MASHANTUCKET, CT - JULY 19: R. Kelly performs at Foxwoods Resort Casino on July 19, 2015 in Mashantucket, Connecticut. (Photo by Dexter A. Jones/Getty Images)

Overall, both sources say that it was shut down without any form of comment from anyone. This decision was made following the government refusing to speak on why they came to this conclusion. Again, this is all in connection to his Chicago charges. Now, with this appeal being denied, R Kelly appears to not have much a chess move to make.