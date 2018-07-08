statute of limitations
- MusicSoulja Boy Might Get Sued By Rico Recklezz Over Alleged $100K HitThe Chi-town rapper spoke to DJ Vlad about his 2016 beef with the viral rap pioneer, joking that he might still chase that bag for his threats.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- CrimeT.I. & Tiny Cleared In Las Vegas Sexual Assault Investigation: ReportThe allegations against T.I. and Tiny in Las Vegas fall outside of the statute of limitations, Las Vegas Metropolitan PD said. By Aron A.
- CrimeR. Kelly's Former Managers' Motion To Have Child Porn Case Charges DeniedThey argued the statute of limitations expired. The judge said they were mistaken.By Noah C
- CrimeR. Kelly Files To Have Child Porn Charges Removed Due To Statute Of LimitationsGive it up! By Noah C
- MusicRussell Simmons's Sworn Declaration Calls Assault Allegations "Shameful"Simmons also states that he's never even met the anonymous woman who has accused him of sexually assaulting her.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentJamie Foxx Cleared From Penis Slapping AccusationsJamie Foxx is in the clear. By Karlton Jahmal