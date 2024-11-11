Model's Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Diddy Could Be Dismissed Soon

This could set an important legal precedent.

One of the many lawsuits against Diddy for alleged sexual assault could result in a key legal precedent for his other cases on the docket, according to court documents reportedly obtained by AllHipHop. Moreover, it concerns a lawsuit from former model Crystal McKinney, who claims that he sexually assaulted her in 2003 at his Daddy's House recording studio after a New York Fashion Week event, an alleged incident that she claims ruined her marriage. However, Sean Combs denies these allegations, and his legal team is now trying to dismiss the case.

This is due to the seemingly expired statute of limitations (in other words, it being too long since the alleged assault occurred to pursue legal action) and due to the defense's claim that there isn't enough evidence to support these allegations. Crystal McKinney's lawsuit against Diddy came earlier this year under a two-year revival provision from 2022 for New York City's Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Law (VGM). This allowed for individuals who previously faced an expired statute of limitations to pursue legal action for old alleged incidents.

Diddy At An Andrew Gillum Rally In 2018

Sean "Diddy" Combs performs at the Bring It Home Midnight Rally held for Andrew Gillum at Florida A&M University's Lawson Center in Tallahassee, Fla. the night before the 2018 midterm election Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. Famu Gillum Rally 110518 Ts 004.

As such, Crystal McKinney maintained her belief that this revival provision solidifies her legal right to sue. But according to these court documents reportedly obtained by AllHipHop, one of Diddy's attorneys fought back against this notion. Erica A. Wolff shared that the VGM provision is "preempted" by the State of New York's Adult Survivor's Act (ASA), which provided a similar revival window for old alleged incidents that closed in November of last year. "State law takes precedence over city law," Wolff posited. "McKinney’s claims expired in 2010. And nothing within the ASA’s timeframe allows these expired claims to be brought to court now."