dismissed
- MusicKodak Black Hit With Disappointing Jail UpdateKodak Black isn't getting out of jail just yet.By Cole Blake
- MusicFrench Montana Scores “Technical Win" In Copyright CaseAccording to Judge Nancy L. Maldonado, "Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery."By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureDJ Envy Denies Involvement In Real Estate Fraud Scheme, Wants Lawsuit DismissedOne of the media figure's codefendants even vouched for him- and he's allegedly a victim, not a perpetrator, of the scam.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLawsuit Over Young Thug's Canceled Concert Dismissed In New YorkA lawsuit regarding a canceled Young Thug concert has been dismissed.By Cole Blake
- MusicMarilyn Manson Defamation Case DismissedThe shock-rocker couldn't prove claims that his ex-girlfriend defamed him.By Noah Grant
- Pop CultureCharlamagne Tha God Wants Sexual Assault Case DismissedThe media personality pointed to his DNA not matching on a testing kit.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicChildish Gambino's "This Is America" Lawsuit DismissedA judge ruled that the "Atlanta" artist's track is "not substantially similar" to Kidd Wes' "Made In America."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- CrimeYG's Criminal Case For Alleged Robbery Dismissed After Settling Out Of CourtYG's criminal case for an alleged robbery has been dismissed.By Cole Blake
- MusicFTN Bae Celebrates Her "First Victory In Court" Against OTF Rapper Doodie LoFTN Bae shares the news that the restraining order filed against her by Doodie Lo was dismissed by the courts.By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureBlac Chyna's $2 Million Defamation Lawsuit From Ex-Lover Dismissed By JudgeOne less issue for Chyna. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicPrince's Wrongful Death Case Has Been DismissedPrince's family pointed fingers at a bunch of potential culprits. By Noah C
- MusicMeek Mill Takes Major Win In Wrongful Death Lawsuit: ReportThe family of the victim dropped the case against Meek.By Aron A.
- CrimeBotham Jean Lawsuit Against City Of Dallas Gets DismissedThis is upsetting. By Aida C.
- CrimeYG’s Assault Lawsuit Reportedly DismissedYG is still facing a couple charges from the alleged assault back in 2018. By Kevin Goddard