Blac Youngsta Finally Gets Some Good News Amid Gun Case

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
CMG Gangsta Art Tour - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 26: (EDITORS NOTE: A special effects camera filter was used for this image.) 42 Dugg and Blac Youngsta backstage during CMG Gangsta Art Tour at State Farm Arena on November 26, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images)
Texas authorities had arrested Blac Youngsta back in October of 2020, and the case has dogged him ever since.

Blac Youngsta has dealt with a Texas gun case for a couple of years now, but it seems like those days are finally over. Moreover, a judge in Dallas court reportedly just dismissed the case, according to court documents reportedly obtained by TMZ. Authorities charged him back in October of 2020 after the Lone Star arrest with unlawful possession of a firearm by a person with a felony history. The Heavy Camp, Checkmate rapper's lawyer Carl A. Moore told the outlet that his client is glad to get this over with and commended the District Attorney's office. He apparently refused a pre-trial diversion program before this dismissal.

Furthermore, authorities arrested Blac Youngsta in 2020 during a routine traffic stop, finding a handgun tucked in his legs as he rode shotgun. You can see a clip of this by clicking the "Via" link below, which shows him amicably talking to police officers about their van during the arrest. The Memphis native had been arrested in September of the previous year on similar charges. These days, it seems like he has bigger and more positive things to focus on, such as some onstage antics last year that gave 50 Cent a chuckle.

Blac Youngsta Performing In Detroit

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 19: Blac Youngsta performs at Little Caesars Arena on January 19, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Sadly, this news also comes amid a pretty difficult time for Blac Youngsta and his family. Moreover, police finally arrested a suspect for their alleged involvement in his brother's murder. "I Love U Baby Brother Rest Up," Youngsta mourned on Instagram after this tragedy. "I'm Gone Make The World Pay. I Swear To God Nobody Safe. Standing Over Everybody. Everybody #4LIFE. Gone Make Sure They Feel Me I Promise. Life Will Never Me The Same But God Got Me. I'm The Strongest Man N The World."

Meanwhile, many Blac Youngsta fans thought that his Blac Sheep 2 project was a tribute to his brother. At least he doesn't have to deal with the headache of this long gun case anymore in his path of recovery and grief. Our prayers go out to Youngsta's loved ones, especially as we just reached the one-year anniversary of this shooting. Hopefully there are much brighter days ahead.

