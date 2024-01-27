Blac Youngsta Grabs Label Signees For Collaborative Tape "Blac Youngsta Presents: Heavy Camp, Checkmate"

Blac Youngsta is easily one of the more prolific rappers from Memphis, Tennessee. The 33-year-old label head is back once again to follow up a recent drop. Unfortunately, his last record came during an agonizing time. Youngsta was dealing with the loss of his brother at the hands of a shooter at a local gas station.

Of course, Blac grieved the way most artists do, which is to make some music about their loved ones. That theme was quite heavy on Blac Sheep 2, a sequel to the original dropped months before it. He still was able to bring some turnt tracks though. We continue to wish Blac Youngsta, as well as his family and friends, the very best going forward.

Listen To Blac Youngsta Presents: Heavy Camp, Checkmate By Blac Youngsta

But, yes, as we mentioned at the beginning, he is back with a new album. This time he is working with a small handful of artists. Those are Trapionn, Lil Migo, and Cy Yung. All three of them are affiliated with Youngsta's label, Heavy Camp. Blac Youngsta Presents: Heavy Camp, Checkmate features 11 tracks with different combinations of guests on almost every song. Blac handles the closer "Loyal" and this album is all about street bangers. Give it a try with the links above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new album, Blac Youngsta Presents: Heavy Camp, Checkmate, by Blac Youngsta? Which label signee performed the best throughout the record and why? Which songs are you gravitating toward the most so far? Should he turn this into an album series? We would like to hear what you have to say. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Blac Youngsta. Finally, stay with us for the most informative album posts throughout the week.

Blac Youngsta Presents: Heavy Camp, Checkmate Tracklist:

Plugged N with Lil Migo & Trapionn Problems with Lil Migo & Trapionn Stuck In My Ways with Trapionn & Cy Yung Scared To Lose You with Lil Migo & Trapionn Use To with Trapionn Clean It Out with Lil Migo Maddd At Ya with Cy Yung Pain with Lil Migo & Cy Yung Kitchen with Lil Migo & Trapionn Thinking Ahead with Lil Migo Loyal

