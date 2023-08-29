Memphis Police Name Prime Suspect In Blac Youngsta’s Brother’s Death

Blac Youngsta and his family recently suffered a tragic loss, that of his brother Tomanuel Benson. Moreover, a shooting at a Memphis gas station in the early hours of Friday, August 18 took his life, and officials soon confirmed his identity. Shortly after, they also issued a call for help in identifying the shooter in question, who they suspected drove off in a vehicle after the crime. To do so, they shared an image from security footage that depicts who they believed was the man responsible. Now, according to Fox News in Memphis, they expressed their belief that they found the prime suspect, and are now searching for him.

Furthermore, the Memphis Police Department reportedly named Randy Ewing as the lead person of interest in this crime. In addition, they also released another image of the individual, which seems to match up at first glance with the earlier image that they released. That was a controversial decision in many’s eyes, since it could ruin the person’s life if they were actually innocent in this scenario. While it’s still not confirmed that Ewing is the man responsible for this tragedy, authorities still brought forth charges of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

Memphis PD Believes To Have Found Blac Youngsta’s Brother’s Killer

After news broke of Benson’s death, Blac Youngsta took to Instagram to share a pained and unfortunately vengeful tribute to his brother. “I Love U Baby Brother Rest Up,” the 33-year-old wrote on as an IG Story post. “I’m Gone Make The World Pay. I Swear To God Nobody Safe. Standing Over Everybody. Everybody #4LIFE. Gone Make Sure They Feel Me I Promise. Life Will Never Me The Same But God Got Me. I’m The Strongest Man N The World.”

Meanwhile, this is still a developing case and an open investigation, so this is no surefire assurance of Ewing’s guilt. Still, it’s at least moving along, and hopefully this will prevent more tragedies in the future from occurring for these families and communities. As such, we will make sure to keep an eye out for any other significant developments in this case. For more news and the latest updates on Blac Youngsta, check back in with HNHH.

Rest In Peace Tomanuel Benson.

