Memphis Police Department
- MusicMemphis Police Name Prime Suspect In Blac Youngsta's Brother's DeathTomanuel Benson was killed in a shooting at a gas station on Friday, August 18.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- UncategorizedTyre Nichols: 6th Memphis Officer Suspended, 2 EMTs FiredA lieutenant of the Memphis Fire Department has also been fired. However, only 5 officers have been charged at this time.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsTyre Nichols Was Kicked In The Head, Beaten, Pepper Sprayed, & Tased By PoliceFour videos have been released by the City of Memphis showing several officers pulling Tyre out of his car and chasing him down.By Erika Marie
- CrimeYoung Dolph Allegedly Pictured In Photo With Murder Suspect Justin JohnsonAnother photo said to be of Johnson shows him wearing a PRE chain. Meanwhile, Dolph's aunt says naming the suspect still doesn't bring closure.By Erika Marie
- MusicYoung Dolph's Murder Causes Politicians To Call For Memphis CurfewPolitical leaders are pleading with the mayor to help enact a curfew as rumors of retaliation circulate online.By Erika Marie
- CrimeYoung Dolph Update: Blac Youngsta, Yo Gotti Reportedly Not TargetedRumors circulated that Youngsta's grandmother's home and Gotti's restaurant Prive were shot at following Dolph's murder.By Erika Marie