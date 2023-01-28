Tyre Nichols Was Kicked In The Head, Beaten, Pepper Sprayed, & Tased By Police
Four videos have been released by the City of Memphis showing several officers pulling Tyre out of his car and chasing him down.
After waiting weeks to see the surveillance and bodycam footage of the Tyre Nichols beating, the Memphis Police Department has revealed what occurred that fateful evening. On January 7, FedEx worker Tyre Nichols was pulled over for a traffic stop, allegedly accused of reckless driving. The department asserted Nichols fled from the scene and resisted arrest, resulting in officers using force.
However, activists didn’t take the department’s sorry at face value. Soon, the public began asking for footage of the altercation, and today (January 27), it was finally released.
View discretion is advised as this video will be disturbing to some viewers.
Read More: Tyre Nichols: FBI Director Calls Video Of Police Beating “Appalling”
The City of Memphis released four videos showing the evolution of Nichols’s encounter with police. The first clip detailed the bodycam footage as police pulled the 29-year-old father over. Soon, things escalate, and an officer pulls him from his car and throws him to the ground. Several other officers are also on the scene, one tasing Nichols as others hold him down and shout orders. Another fired off pepper spray.
Viewers can see Tyre asking for the group to calm down, but soon, he runs off. In the second clip, the officers find Nichols’s location, where he is savagely beaten.
Read More: Memphis PD Address Death Of Tyre Nichols In New Statement
The incident also looked to be filmed from a security camera overhead. It showed multiple officers holding Nichols on the ground as another kicked him violently in the head. More soon followed, and another cop appeared with a baton. He repeatedly hits Nichols with the weapon.
Following a long ordeal, Nichols was left at the scene without medical attention for 20 minutes. His pain was visible. Three days later, he died from his injuries.
Tyre’s family has asked that any protest remain peaceful. They don’t want to see any more destruction, especially after viewing the horrific beating of their loved one.
Tyre Nichols, a father of a four-year-old, was also said to be an avid skateboarder who loved life. Additionally, according to reports, as he was beaten by officers, he called out for his mother three times.
Read More: Cardi B Calls Out “Blue Check Republicans” Who Are Silent About Police Brutality
Further, five officers have been arrested. Four have made bond while one is reportedly still incarcerated.
Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Justin Smith, Emmitt Martin III, and Desmond Mills Jr. all face charges of second-degree murder. They have also been charged with “aggravated assault – acting in concert, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of official misconduct and one count of official oppression, court records show,” according to USA Today.