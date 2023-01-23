The Memphis Police Department has released a statement addressing the death of Tyre Nichols. The department has already fired five police officers involved in the traffic stop that led to his death.

In their new statement, the department says that they have reviewed footage of the incident. Additionally, they claim to be fully cooperating with US Department of Justice, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office in the investigation into the matter.

The Memphis PD has argued that a “confrontation” occurred during the traffic stop, resulting in Nichols fleeing. They say “another confrontation” occurred after they caught up to him, resulting in the incident.

Nichols’ stepfather, Rodney Wells, told reporters that his son had good reason to flee from the police.

“Our son ran because he was scared for his life,” Wells said, before adding, “And when you see the video you’ll see why he was scared for his life.”

Attorney Ben Crump said during a news conference that the footage of Tyre Nichols’ Jan. 7 arrest “is appalling. It is deplorable. It is heinous.”

Crump further expanded on the situation in a statement released with fellow attorney, Antonio Romanucci.

“We join Tyre’s family in supporting the Department’s decision to terminate the five officers who brutalized him, ultimately causing his death,” they wrote. “This is the first step towards achieving justice for Tyre and his family. They must also be held accountable for robbing this man of his life and his son of a father.”

