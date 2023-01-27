What was supposed to be a simple traffic stop resulted in the tragic death of Tyre Nichols. On January 7, Nichols was reportedly pulled over in Memphis for suspicion of reckless driving. Officers claim the 29-year-old fled, and following a chase, police “confronted” the man.

It isn’t clear what occurred during the “confrontation” that police describe, but Nichols was later hospitalized. His injuries were visible as it looked like he was severely beaten, and later, the skateboarding FedEx worker passed away.

Before the Memphis Police Dept. releases the video of 5 MPD officers murdering #TyreNichols during a routine traffic stop, and that heinous video inevitably goes viral, I want to amplify THIS video of Tyre LIVING his best life. 🛹👑🙏🏿😔✊🏿 #JusticeForTyreNichols

🎥: Austin Dean pic.twitter.com/LQ7jPiObIH — 🌺Mai Perkins✨TWNE 📖✍🏿✨ (@FlyMai16) January 26, 2023

USA Today further reported that Nichols did complain that he had shortness of breath. An autopsy also showed he “suffered extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating,” attorneys Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci said in a joint statement. They represent the Nichols family.

Five officers involved were not only fired, but they were arrested and indicted.

Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Justin Smith, Emmitt Martin III, and Desmond Mills Jr. all face charges of second-degree murder. They have also been charged with “aggravated assault – acting in concert, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of official misconduct and one count of official oppression, court records show.”

The public has called for the bodycam footage from the officers to be released. Officials have already looked at the videos, and several have expressed their ire with the officers’ behavior.

Additionally, FBI Director Chris Wray called the video of the incident “appalling.”

Thank you @POTUS for extending your condolences to the Nichols family as they grieve the horrific loss of Tyre and supporting them in their quest for justice. #JusticeForTyreNichols 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/k3fEDgzgfT — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) January 26, 2023

Protests have also already erupted, and Nichols’ family has asked for them to be peaceful. President Biden released a statement co-signing the sentiment.

“Tyre’s family deserves a swift, full, and transparent investigation into his death. As Americans grieve, the Department of Justice conducts its investigation, and state authorities continue their work, I join Tyre’s family in calling for peaceful protest. Outrage is understandable, but violence is never acceptable. Violence is destructive and against the law. It has no place in peaceful protests seeking justice.”

He further stated, “Public trust is the foundation of public safety and there are still too many places in America today where the bonds of trust are frayed or broken. Tyre’s death is a painful reminder that we must do more to ensure that our criminal justice system lives up to the promise of fair and impartial justice, equal treatment, and dignity for all. We also cannot ignore the fact that fatal encounters with law enforcement have disparately impacted Black and Brown people.”

The five officers have reportedly all bonded out of jail. Each is looking at upwards of 60 years in prison if convicted of the second-degree murder charge alone.

Every Black, brown, & white person who condemned the murder of Tamir Rice, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Eric Garner, Sandra Bland, Aiyana Jones, & more by white cops, now loudly condemn the murder of Tyre Nichols by Black cops.



But suddenly "Blue Lives Matter" crew is silent.🤔 pic.twitter.com/bsTPkqUhWQ — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) January 26, 2023

Anyone who says the killing of Tyre Nichols can’t be about racism because the cops were also Black really doesn’t understand how white supremacy or anti-Blackness work — Tim Wise (@timjacobwise) January 27, 2023

JUST IN: Attorney Ben Crump hails charges brought against officers in connection with Tyre Nichols' death.



"We want to proclaim that this is the blueprint going forward for anytime, any officers… will be held accountable." https://t.co/Xr76sq6IkG pic.twitter.com/Qd6G7xwyvG — ABC News (@ABC) January 27, 2023

No Gofundme campaigns to raise defense money for cops, no public vilification of the victim by the media, no suspension w/pay pending a long drawn out ‘investigation,’ no calls to withhold judgment, no cries of ‘Blue Lives Matter’ in the case of Tyre Nichols—the cops are BLACK. — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) January 26, 2023

This is Tyre Nichols — a 29yo Black man who died last week, days after a brutal traffic stop with @MEM_PoliceDept.



Tyre's family described an avid skateboarder who brought joy to all, someone “you know when he comes through the door he wants to give you a hug.” pic.twitter.com/pA79GGQuBz — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) January 17, 2023

NEW: FBI director Christopher Wray says he watched the video of the traffic stop that allegedly led to Tyre Nichols' death and that he was "appalled."



"I'm struggling to find a stronger word, but I will tell you that I was appalled." https://t.co/YQcyfrMgSg pic.twitter.com/ZQG4ISCifF — ABC News (@ABC) January 27, 2023

