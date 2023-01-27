Tyre Nichols: FBI Director Calls Video Of Police Beating “Appalling”
Tyre was beaten to death by police. Five officers were charged with murder, protests have erupted, and President Biden issued a statement.
What was supposed to be a simple traffic stop resulted in the tragic death of Tyre Nichols. On January 7, Nichols was reportedly pulled over in Memphis for suspicion of reckless driving. Officers claim the 29-year-old fled, and following a chase, police “confronted” the man.
It isn’t clear what occurred during the “confrontation” that police describe, but Nichols was later hospitalized. His injuries were visible as it looked like he was severely beaten, and later, the skateboarding FedEx worker passed away.
USA Today further reported that Nichols did complain that he had shortness of breath. An autopsy also showed he “suffered extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating,” attorneys Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci said in a joint statement. They represent the Nichols family.
Five officers involved were not only fired, but they were arrested and indicted.
Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Justin Smith, Emmitt Martin III, and Desmond Mills Jr. all face charges of second-degree murder. They have also been charged with “aggravated assault – acting in concert, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of official misconduct and one count of official oppression, court records show.”
The public has called for the bodycam footage from the officers to be released. Officials have already looked at the videos, and several have expressed their ire with the officers’ behavior.
Additionally, FBI Director Chris Wray called the video of the incident “appalling.”
Protests have also already erupted, and Nichols’ family has asked for them to be peaceful. President Biden released a statement co-signing the sentiment.
“Tyre’s family deserves a swift, full, and transparent investigation into his death. As Americans grieve, the Department of Justice conducts its investigation, and state authorities continue their work, I join Tyre’s family in calling for peaceful protest. Outrage is understandable, but violence is never acceptable. Violence is destructive and against the law. It has no place in peaceful protests seeking justice.”
He further stated, “Public trust is the foundation of public safety and there are still too many places in America today where the bonds of trust are frayed or broken. Tyre’s death is a painful reminder that we must do more to ensure that our criminal justice system lives up to the promise of fair and impartial justice, equal treatment, and dignity for all. We also cannot ignore the fact that fatal encounters with law enforcement have disparately impacted Black and Brown people.”
The five officers have reportedly all bonded out of jail. Each is looking at upwards of 60 years in prison if convicted of the second-degree murder charge alone.
