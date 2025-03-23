Police Believe Sauce Walka & Sayso P Shooting Was A Targeted Attack Amid Investigation

Police began their investigation into the shocking Memphis daylight shooting of Houston rapper Sauce Walka and one of his artists from The Sauce Factory, fellow MC Sayso P, on Saturday (March 22). However, it's important to note that authorities have yet to officially confirm the identities in this case. Nevertheless, the Memphis Police Department's press conference on Saturday night lines up with online reports that Sauce was in critical condition but is now non-critical in the hospital with a bullet wound in the leg, and that Sayso was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Crucially, law enforcement also revealed that, per their CSI unit and their ongoing investigation, they believe that this was a targeted attack against the artists.

For those unaware, the Throwing Bows collaborator and Sayso P reportedly suffered the shooting outside of a Memphis hotel, as a four-door white vehicle pulled up to them with multiple individuals and an undisclosed number of them opened fire, per Memphis police. Apparently, they did not exchange words at any point. Police also indicated that the vehicle is no longer in the downtown Memphis area, and they sent out a city-wide alert for officers to look out for it. In addition, they relayed that they spoke with the victims' families at the scene, as the families believe that Sauce Walka and Sayso fell victim to this due to aforementioned rumors.

Sauce Walka Shooting

As such, take all of these reports with a grain of salt until we have official confirmation on the identities. A music manager named Rainwater recently claimed to Wack 100 that the shooter stood over Sauce's body and realized it was him, as they allegedly only sought Sayso P. But that's also a speculative and unconfirmed report. Earlier in 2025, Sauce Walka drummed up controversy by claiming that Travis Scott doesn't actually appreciate Houston OGs.

Sauce Walka & Drake