Cardi B Gives Men A Hilarious Tutorial On How To Eat A Banana

Cardi B says class is officially in session, and the internet is once again taking notes. The Bronx rapper hopped on social media Tuesday with a public service announcement aimed squarely at men and their image, using a banana as the unexpected teaching tool.

In the now-viral clip, Cardi wastes no time getting to the point. She starts by chomping down on the banana while making it very clear she is not trying to be sexy. That disclaimer only makes the moment funnier. Almost immediately, she stops herself and explains that this is not how a “real” man should be eating one if he cares about how he’s perceived. According to Cardi, the correct method is simple. Break the banana first, then eat it in pieces.

Naturally, Cardi can barely keep it together while delivering the lesson. She cracks herself up mid-explanation, snapping off another piece to really drive the point home and make sure viewers understand the assignment. The mix of sincerity, chaos, and self-aware humor is peak Cardi B, and fans loved every second of it.

"She’s right tho, I love her, idc idc," one person commented on the video. "Relax guys! It's not that serious. She is playing," another said. "I’ll eat my banana however tf I want," one man clapped back in the comment section.

Cardi B Shows Men How It's Done

The video quickly made the rounds across social media, with people quoting her advice, reposting clips, and joking about enrolling in Cardi’s unofficial etiquette course. Some applauded her for saying what everyone was thinking, while others admitted they will never look at bananas the same way again. As usual, Cardi managed to turn a mundane moment into a full-blown cultural conversation.

This kind of content is exactly why Cardi remains one of the most entertaining personalities online. She doesn’t overthink it, she doesn’t filter herself, and she never pretends to be anything other than exactly who she is. Whether she’s talking music, relationships, or fruit consumption, Cardi knows how to keep the internet engaged.