Cardi B Defends Tyra Banks' Harshness On "America's Next Top Model" After Runway Return

Everyone's looking back at Tyra Banks' controversies now that she returned to modeling.

Tyra Banks recently made her return to the modeling world with her first catwalk in nearly 20 years. It was to close out the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City on Tuesday (October 15), ending the event's six-year hiatus and marking her ninth Victoria's Secret show overall. Cardi B was in attendance, and it seems like this made her reflect on all the backlash that Banks got for her harsh treatment of contestants on America's Next Top Model. The Bronx femcee hopped on Instagram Live to speak on the matter and to defend the superstar model's realistic perspective.

"In real shows they make you do s**t like that," Cardi B said of Tyra Banks. "You gotta f***ing walk around with a shoe that’s bigger than yours, so you gotta be gripping your f***ing toes like this. Or then you gotta probably wear a shoe that’s smaller than your foot. Challenges that Tyra Banks used to give these b***hes is the s**t that happens in the real f***ing world. The thing about it is that y’all complain about it because the Internet has made y’all soft."

Cardi B Defends Tyra Banks

Overall, Cardi B's point is that Tyra Banks' criticism and harsh perspective on America's Next Top Model just previewed the real and pressure-heavy expectations of the actual modeling world to its hopeful new members. The 32-year-old made a point about how competitive the modeling industry is, explaining how a lot of these contestants probably wouldn't make it despite the Inglewood native's best efforts. In addition, Cardi even offered a personal anecdote. She recalled having to catwalk in shoes that didn't fit her on two separate occasions, including last December's Balenciaga fashion show.

Tyra's Runway Return