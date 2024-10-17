Cardi B Wants A "Healthy Co-Parenting Relationship" With Offset Despite Messy Divorce

Cardi B says her kids and career are her top priorities at the moment.

Last month, tensions between Cardi B and her former partner Offset were at an all-time high. She had just given birth to their third child amid their divorce and didn't hesitate to put the rapper on blast during a heated Instagram Live rant. He fired back at the time by accusing her of sleeping with someone else during her pregnancy.

Now, however, it appears as though Cardi wants no part in any drama. On Twitter Spaces this week, she declared that instead, she wants to focus on her career and her kids. “Life has been really weird,” she explained. “I’m single and I’ve been having fun, but I feel like me being single and me having fun, I have to stop it because I don’t want it to get in the way of my work … I’m paranoid to give people my time, I’m just playing around right now. I just want peace.”

“I feel like two weeks ago, there was a lot of beef. I feel like things are calming down right now. I don’t want to have beef with anybody that I love,” Cardi continued. “All the divorce things that happen, I want peace and I want friendship. I just want, like, a healthy co-parenting relationship, and co-parenting means no f*cking, no flirting … I want peace. I want to be like my mom and my dad, they don’t f*ck with each other, they just there for me and my sister.”

Cardi B went on to say that while she's having fun as a newly single lady, she doesn't want that to distract her from her work. Moreover, she described having to balance all of this with motherhood, as it's only been a few weeks since she gave birth. What do you think of Cardi B saying that she wants a healthy co-parenting relationship with her ex, Offset? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.