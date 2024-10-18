Offset Kicks Back With Cardi B Lookalike While Out In Toronto

Fans think he has a type.

Offset and Cardi B aren't at each other's throats as much as they were when their divorce hit the news, and their Twitter antics have substantially died down. Each former partner is doing their own thing now, but some fans can't help but continue to bring up the past. For example, the former Migo recently went out to Mademoiselle Raw Bar & Grill in the wee hours of Thursday and Friday (October 17 and 18, respectively) in Toronto with some friends. Eagle-eyed social media users and media outlets noticed that one of his female companions looks like the Bronx femcee... At least, in their opinion.

Of course, the images (which you can see by clicking the "Via" link down below) are pretty blurry and far away, so there's no real one-to-one comparison. Even then, there's probably a whole lot of people who would say they look nothing alike, so maybe this is a case of overzealous Cardi B fans or haters wanting to get messy. But either way, Offset is now a free man romantically and publicly, but this doesn't even confirm that he's seeing anyone. After all, the cameras didn't catch any PDA or other hints of something actually going on, and they were in a big group, so who knows?

Cardi B & Offset At The 2023 MTV VMAs

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Offset and Cardi B attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV)

"Life has been really weird,” Cardi B recently shared via Twitter Spaces about her and Offset. “I’m single and I’ve been having fun, but I feel like me being single and me having fun, I have to stop it because I don’t want it to get in the way of my work … I’m paranoid to give people my time, I’m just playing around right now. I just want peace.

"I feel like two weeks ago, there was a lot of beef," Cardi B continued. "Things are calming down right now, I don’t want to have beef with anybody that I love. All the divorce things that happen, I want peace and I want friendship. I just want, like, a healthy co-parenting relationship. And co-parenting means no f***ing, no flirting … I want peace. I want to be like my mom and my dad, they don’t f*(k with each other, they just there for me and my sister."