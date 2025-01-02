Offset Spotted With Mystery Girl During Dubai Shopping Trip Amid Cardi B Divorce

Offset was spotted on a shopping trip to Dubai with Atlanta-based model Melanie Jayda, sparking rumors that the two are dating. TMZ published footage of the two shopping together on Thursday, reporting that they've been with one another for multiple weeks now. "We're told the two have been dating for a couple weeks -- nothing serious -- but sources say Offset really digs her vibe, her style, and her company," the outlet writes.
Together, they apparently hit the Chanel store with $100K worth of merch. The trip comes as Offset has been performing several high-profile shows in the city in honor of New Year's. It also comes amid his highly publicized divorce from Cardi B.
Offset & Cardi B Attend The MTV Video Music Awards
Cardi and Offset have been at odds since their public breakup. They both ran into each other at a nightclub recently, which sparked a heated back and forth on social media. “Nobody win when the fam fight stop capping to these ppl to make yourself look like the hoe,” Offset posted on X (formerly Twitter) after Cardi seemingly accused him of following her to the club in Miami. “It ain’t the look u a fire [woman] good music but you focus on d*ck and tryna make me look bad focus bra this sh*t is whack from us both honestly. Drop the album and go up.” She later fired back: “So dating because I’m single means I’m just worried about d*ck?? You sound like a dummy,” she replied. “Trying to be fake nice after you did what you wanted from the beginning trying to push a narrative to these people. Congratulations!! F*ck off and sign the papers TODAY.”
Offset Takes Model On Shopping Trip to Dubai
In other news, Offset's Migos partner, Quavo, ran into Cardi during some New Year's Eve festivities. Together, the two gave a toast to the late rapper, Takeoff. Check out the clip of Offset shopping in Dubai below.
