Offset Spotted With Mystery Girl During Dubai Shopping Trip Amid Cardi B Divorce

Offset was spotted on a shopping trip to Dubai with Atlanta-based model Melanie Jayda, sparking rumors that the two are dating. TMZ published footage of the two shopping together on Thursday, reporting that they've been with one another for multiple weeks now. "We're told the two have been dating for a couple weeks -- nothing serious -- but sources say Offset really digs her vibe, her style, and her company," the outlet writes.

Offset & Cardi B Attend The MTV Video Music Awards

Cardi and Offset have been at odds since their public breakup. They both ran into each other at a nightclub recently, which sparked a heated back and forth on social media. “Nobody win when the fam fight stop capping to these ppl to make yourself look like the hoe,” Offset posted on X (formerly Twitter) after Cardi seemingly accused him of following her to the club in Miami. “It ain’t the look u a fire [woman] good music but you focus on d*ck and tryna make me look bad focus bra this sh*t is whack from us both honestly. Drop the album and go up.” She later fired back: “So dating because I’m single means I’m just worried about d*ck?? You sound like a dummy,” she replied. “Trying to be fake nice after you did what you wanted from the beginning trying to push a narrative to these people. Congratulations!! F*ck off and sign the papers TODAY.”