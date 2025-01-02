Cardi B & Quavo Have A Toast To Takeoff's Memory Amid Cardi's Offset Split

RIP Takeoff.

Cardi B and Offset may face a rough divorce right now, but that doesn't mean that they can't still show love to each other's loved ones, as they all got closer as a result of their bond. That was the case during Cardi and Quavo's run-in with each other at a New Year's Eve party this week, and they seemed to share a very special moment. Moreover, she motioned for them to take a shot together and seemed to say "To Takeoff" in the video below. As such, they toasted to the late Migo's memory, a loss in the hip-hop world that continues to hurt to this day.

No matter where Cardi B, Offset, and Quavo go, whether together or separately, fans continue to pay tribute to Takeoff with them and keep his memory and spirit alive. He tragically passed away about two years ago, and despite everything these artists have gone through since, they still take their time to remember and celebrate. It's tragic that it took this loss for them to come together and reconcile, but they should always keep that in mind when conflict arises.

Cardi B & Quavo Pay Tribute To Takeoff Amid Offset Drama

With that in mind, we're sure that Takeoff's memory could help Cardi B and Offset move forward with their lives and seek a more amicable divorce. In Quavo's case, he and 'Set seemed to bury the hatchet and support each other through this tragedy, following months of beef speculation. Also, these dynamics show that the former Migos and the Bronx femcee share more complicated and unique bonds than a simple "us against them" narrative. Some relationships will always take precedent, but that doesn't mean that these artists can't still be friends and push each other to their best lives possible.