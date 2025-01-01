Offset Is Living His Best Life With Hoards Of Women Amid Cardi B Divorce

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Offset attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Offset seems to be doing just fine.

Offset and Cardi B are currently in the midst of a bitter divorce that seems to be playing out on social media. Overall, Cardi and Offset have gone through numerous breakups in the past. However, they always end up getting back together, much to the confusion of fans everywhere. This time around, it really does seem like the two are going to be done for good by the end of all of this. Sure, they just had their third child together, but there does seem to be quite a bit of animosity here.

From cheating allegations to rumors that the two are still sleeping together, this whole thing has been a huge mess. At this point, no one really knows where these two stand with each other. Although perhaps the most recent video of Offset does a good job of showcasing where his head is at right now. As you can see below, the artist was ringing in the New Year with a plethora of women who appeared to be all over him. Moreover, he had a huge smile on his face the whole time.

Offset Rings In The New Year

Anybody in Offset's position probably would have had the same reaction to being surrounded by beautiful women. However, you cannot help but notice that he is not spending the night with his family. Then again, New Year's and Christmas are two very different Holidays. Sure, some choose to spend New Year's with family, but others like to go out and party, which there is nothing inherently wrong with.

Only time will tell what ends up happening next with Offset and Cardi B, moving forward. For now, however, it really does feel like they are done with one another, and good this time. That said, when you share a bond with someone, it can be difficult to let go, as we have seen time and time again with these two.

