Offset Accused By Dancer Of Sleeping With Winnie Harlow After Getting A Hall Pass From Cardi B

Offset and Cardi B's relationship is one that has certainly gone through its ups and downs over the years. Although they have been with each other for upwards of seven years now, they have been on and off quite a bit during that time. There Overall, there have been times when a breakup has seemed imminent. However, every single time, they find their way back to one another. Some find this to be destiny, others see it as a troubling pattern. Either way, they seem to be in the middle of something right now.

Just a few weeks ago, Cardi B came out and revealed that she was done with Offset. All sorts of rumors came out, but eventually, they started hanging out together again. Furthermore, it was divulged by Cardi B that the two had slept with each other around New Year's. This led to even more confusion. Fans don't know what to make of it, although some are looking to take advantage of the situation. For instance, a dancer in Miami took to the We In Miami Podcast and dropped some accusations on Offset.

Offset Mentioned In New Podcast Clip

The woman in the interview above claims that Offset and Cardi B were at the club together while in Miami. She says she used to work with Cardi at the same club and that she seemed to be hating on her the whole time. Additionally, she says Offset tried to get with her at one point. Moreover, she makes the assumption that Offset had sex with Winnie Harlow because Cardi B gave him a pass to do so. It is a wild accusation and one that came with very few pieces of evidence. In the comments section, many questioned the dancer and her motives for divulging such information.

