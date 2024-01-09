Cardi B Defends Offset Amid FYB J Mane Drama

Cardi B has come to the defense of her former partner, Offset, following accusations from FYB J Mane that the Migos rapper refused to sign a box of his cereal brand. After detailing his alleged attempt to get Offset to do so, Mane also leaked direct messages between the two on social media afterward.

In the message, Offset wrote to Mane: “Aye bra what’s up with you I was on some cool Sh*t and you come playing with my name. U capped like I kicked you out I was on some cool sh*t but u on some sucka sh*t like n****s can’t reach you.”

Cardi B & Offset Attend Pre-Grammy Gala

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Cardi B and Offset attend the Pre-GRAMMY. Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig. Kallman on February 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Responding to the screenshot of the DMs, Cardi wrote: "This dm is maaa old and the only reason you got a dm is cause you lied and said offset kicked you out the studio when we was both being super nice to you of the strength of our boy PO. We was literally giving you advice on how to make your cereal brand bigger then you came to the internet lying. That’s why y’all be stuck rather lie for clout then move your product." Check out Cardi's response as caught by HipHopDX below.

Cardi B weighs in on Offset & FYB J Mane confrontation: "You lied" https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/m64EMt8t9R — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) January 8, 2024

Cardi's defense of Offset comes following her reveal that the two slept together after New Year's Eve. “Let me make this a little bit clearer to you guys because as y’all making your assumptions. I just wanted to hear it from the horse’s mouth,” she said on social media afterward. “Was I clubbing with my baby father yesterday? Yes. Did I get d*cked down yesterday? Absolutely baby. Y’all can use your roles on New Year’s Eve; I need some d*ck on New Year’s Eve. I feel like we was vibing yesterday, we had a good time." Be on the lookout for further updates on Cardi B and Offset on HotNewHipHop.

