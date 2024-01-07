FYB J Mane Leaks Offset DMs

FYB J Mane shared direct messages he received from Offset on Instagram, Saturday, after detailing a run-in with the rapper during a recent interview with NoJumper. Offset accused the comedian of exaggerating his story about trying to get a cereal box signature from him. J Mane had claimed Offset refused to do so when he saw Adam22 previously signed it.

"Aye bra what's up with you I was on some cool Sh*t and you come playing with my name," Offset began. "But how the game work we run into each other again it's all love bra. U capped like I kicked you out I was on some cool sh*t but u on some sucka sh*t like n****s can't reach you." In response, J Mane wrote back: "Bro I Be On some Comedian Sh*t Please Don't Take It Personal I Want To Stay Locked In With Yall, And I Never Said You Kicked Me Out." In the caption of the screenshot, J Mane added: "It Hit Different When Offset Tryna Stop Me From Whoopin with @iamcardib Smfh."

Offset Celebrates "Set If Off" Album

"You the reason he didn't sign my whoops," J Mane told Adam22. "You wrote Adam O Block under my sh*t. He felt like if it wasn't a real O Blockian who wrote that sh*t, that sh*t whooped. So, he like, 'Bro, what the f*ck?' I told him. I said, 'Offset, it's good. That's Adam. That's the white boy from NoJumper. You tweaking.' 'Nah, I know who that is. It hit different.'" Check out Offset's DMs to J Mane below.

FYB J Mane Shares Offset's DMs On Instagram

Adam22 even commented on J Mane's new post, remarking "Oh nooooooo," with several laughing emojis. Be on the lookout for further updates on FYB J Mane and Offset on HotNewHipHop.

