FYB J Mane Leaks Offset DMs

FYB J Mane says Offset was upset with him in the DMs.

FYB J Mane shared direct messages he received from Offset on Instagram, Saturday, after detailing a run-in with the rapper during a recent interview with NoJumper. Offset accused the comedian of exaggerating his story about trying to get a cereal box signature from him. J Mane had claimed Offset refused to do so when he saw Adam22 previously signed it.

"Aye bra what's up with you I was on some cool Sh*t and you come playing with my name," Offset began. "But how the game work we run into each other again it's all love bra. U capped like I kicked you out I was on some cool sh*t but u on some sucka sh*t like n****s can't reach you." In response, J Mane wrote back: "Bro I Be On some Comedian Sh*t Please Don't Take It Personal I Want To Stay Locked In With Yall, And I Never Said You Kicked Me Out." In the caption of the screenshot, J Mane added: "It Hit Different When Offset Tryna Stop Me From Whoopin with @iamcardib Smfh."

"You the reason he didn't sign my whoops," J Mane told Adam22. "You wrote Adam O Block under my sh*t. He felt like if it wasn't a real O Blockian who wrote that sh*t, that sh*t whooped. So, he like, 'Bro, what the f*ck?' I told him. I said, 'Offset, it's good. That's Adam. That's the white boy from NoJumper. You tweaking.' 'Nah, I know who that is. It hit different.'" Check out Offset's DMs to J Mane below.

FYB J Mane Shares Offset's DMs On Instagram

Adam22 even commented on J Mane's new post, remarking "Oh nooooooo," with several laughing emojis. Be on the lookout for further updates on FYB J Mane and Offset on HotNewHipHop.

Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.