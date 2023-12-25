600Breezy Reveals How Dropping "Don't Get Smoked" Changed His Life

Breezy had to move different after the diss track dropped.

BYLavender Alexandria
HNHH

600Breezy's song "Don't Get Smoked" is approaching being an entire decade old, something fans of the song who remember its release likely can't believe. The track was famously included at the very end of Breezy's 2015 album Sixobreezo. Despite being labeled as a bonus track, the song became the project's breakout hit. Not only does it lead the way in terms of Spotify streams on the album itself, but "Don't Get Smoked" is narrowly Breezy's most-streamed song on Spotify.

Earlier this week he sat down for an interview with No Jumper. In the interview, they discuss a series of topics surrounding Breezy and the state of contemporary hip-hop. But he also takes the opportunity to discuss the impact "Smoked" has had on his life and career. It starts when he's asked if releasing the song, which contains numerous high-profile disses, started any beef in his personal life. He discusses the increased pressure and scrutiny he faced in the wake of the song's release and popularity. At the end of the clip, he confesses to having to ride around with tinted windows after dropping the track. Check out the full interview clip below.

600Breezy Talks "Smoked"

In the comments, fans react to his observations. "breezy lucky he aint get smoked for making that diss song," and "N*gga having your mom in shootouts ain’t coo at all" two of the top comments read. Another observes that every time they see Breezy he's wearing something similar. "I swear .. this nigga got the same outfit every time I see him like a cartoon character," the comment jokes.

Earlier this year, Breezy doubled down on an already existing beef with King Yella. Yella took to Twitter and claimed that if he and Breezy put their beef behind them, they could make a positive impact on Chicago. But Breezy had absolutely no intentions on burying the hatchet. What do you think of 600Breezy reflecting on how the success of "Don't Get Smoked" affected his safety and personal life? Let us know in the comment section below.

[Via]

About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.