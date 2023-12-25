600Breezy Reveals How Dropping "Don't Get Smoked" Changed His Life

600Breezy's song "Don't Get Smoked" is approaching being an entire decade old, something fans of the song who remember its release likely can't believe. The track was famously included at the very end of Breezy's 2015 album Sixobreezo. Despite being labeled as a bonus track, the song became the project's breakout hit. Not only does it lead the way in terms of Spotify streams on the album itself, but "Don't Get Smoked" is narrowly Breezy's most-streamed song on Spotify.

Earlier this week he sat down for an interview with No Jumper. In the interview, they discuss a series of topics surrounding Breezy and the state of contemporary hip-hop. But he also takes the opportunity to discuss the impact "Smoked" has had on his life and career. It starts when he's asked if releasing the song, which contains numerous high-profile disses, started any beef in his personal life. He discusses the increased pressure and scrutiny he faced in the wake of the song's release and popularity. At the end of the clip, he confesses to having to ride around with tinted windows after dropping the track. Check out the full interview clip below.

Read More: NBA Youngboy's BM Goes In On 600 Breezy For Supporting India Royale

600Breezy Talks "Smoked"

In the comments, fans react to his observations. "breezy lucky he aint get smoked for making that diss song," and "N*gga having your mom in shootouts ain’t coo at all" two of the top comments read. Another observes that every time they see Breezy he's wearing something similar. "I swear .. this nigga got the same outfit every time I see him like a cartoon character," the comment jokes.

Earlier this year, Breezy doubled down on an already existing beef with King Yella. Yella took to Twitter and claimed that if he and Breezy put their beef behind them, they could make a positive impact on Chicago. But Breezy had absolutely no intentions on burying the hatchet. What do you think of 600Breezy reflecting on how the success of "Don't Get Smoked" affected his safety and personal life? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: 600Breezy Recalls How Serious His Beef With XXXTENTACION Got

[Via]