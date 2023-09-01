600Breezy Roasts King Yella, Has No Interest In Squashing Beef

King Yella recently took to social media, claiming that he’d be willing to work out his differences with 600Breezy, and finally squash their beef. He explained that their reconciliation could even make a difference in their home city of Chicago. “AS A GROWN MAN IM WILLING TO SIT DOWN WIT @600breezy and settle out differences like men,” he wrote. “To make change for Chicago but more important the world and the youth.”

Unfortunately, it looks like 600Breezy doesn’t have any interest in doing so. He responded, letting the rapper know. He threw some jabs in the mix, making it clear that he doesn’t think resolving their feud could make a change in the city. “Ay Yella, I’ma tell you one more time and it’s the last time I’ma tell you,” the artist said. “Stop messin’ with me, gang, and stop mentioning, bro.”

600Breezy Calls King Yella “A Goofy”

600Breezy rejects King Yella’s request to squash beef 👀 pic.twitter.com/mdz5jDaKIL — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) August 31, 2023

“Why the f*ck? What is me sitting down with your big, goofy a*s gonna do for the city of Chicago? Be for real, bro. Me and your block not even into it,” he continued. “Ya’ll steady wanna push this fake-a*s, tiddy-biddy beefin’. That’s not what the f*ck is goin’ on in the streets. We beefin’ off sets, we beefin’ off blocks. You hung with the n***as that we was beefin’ with and you wanna put yourself in it with like, stop doin’ that, gang.”

His response, however, didn’t stop there. “I’m not sittin’ down with you, you big a*s f*ckin’ thunky,” he added. “You’re a goofy, you’re a f*ckin’ goofy. You keep mentioning me, bro, stop doin’ that, gang. You don’t even be in Chicago. I be here, I be in Iraq. Like they know, I post when I’m here.” So, it’s very clear that 600Breezy wants nothing to do with King Yella. Moreover, he doesn’t think mending their relationship would do much for the city of Chicago. Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on 600Breezy and King Yella.

